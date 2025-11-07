Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, jeph loeb, jim lee

A Look At Next Week's Batman #162 by Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb, Honestly

Article Summary Batman #162 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb arrives next week after a major delay, finally hitting comic stores.

The issue features Batman clashing with his Batfamily over his controversial handling of the Joker situation.

Catwoman joins the story as tensions mount, while the Batfamily’s uneasy alliance is put to the test.

Batman #163’s finale lands in January, with Jim Lee speeding up after only finishing #162’s pencils in late September.

Yes it's late. Very late. Late as in Martha Wayne late. But next week sees the publication of Batman #162 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb. And short of natural disasters, of Jeph Loeb saying something very unwise indeed on social media, Batman #162 will be in comic book stores this Wednesday. And looking a bit like this… as Bruce Wayne is confronted by his Batfamily, who are really not happy with the way he has been handling this Joker thing… and Catwoman enters the fray.

And as Jim Lee has just shown us, it will only be about just shy of three months after this to the finale of H2SH… at the end of January. Originally, Batman Vol 3 #162 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb was meant to come out at the beginning of the year. Then the schedule was changed and it was eventually solicited for the 23rd of July, San Diego Comic-Con week. It is currently scheduled for the 12th of November, with #163 for the 28th of January, by which time Batman Vol 4 #5 will be out and Batman #6 the following week. In which his Batfamily have mostly skedaddled and we are still not entirely sure why… but considering Jim Leeonly finished pension for Batman #162 at the end of September, he's speeding up a bit isn't he? Maybe Jim Lee could take over from Dan Mora?

BATMAN #162

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 11/12/2025

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 1/28/2026

