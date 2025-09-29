Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #162, jim lee, Malaga

Jim Lee "A Bit Tied Up" But Batman #162 Pencils Are Finished

Jim Lee has been "a bit tied up" but Batman #162 pencils are finished, he promises, from his cruise at Comic Con San Diego Malaga.

Originally, Batman Vol 3 #162 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb was meant to come out at the beginning of the year. Then the schedule was changed and it was eventually solicited for the 23rd of July, San Diego Comic-Con week. It is currently scheduled for the 12th of November, with #163 for the 28th of January, by which time Batman Vol 4 #5 will be out and Batman #6 the following week.

Jim Lee, President, Publisher and CCO of DC Comics, posts to Instagram from Comic Con San Diego Malaga, "Been a bit tied up lately. Good news is Batman 162 pencils are done. Excited to share some truly unique moments that H2SH writer @jephloeb3 and I have put together that are unlike anything I've drawn in my 38 years in the business" alongside this image. What has Carla Lee been doing to Jim to inspire such a thing? Well, they were on a cruise together that had a stopover in Malaga, so they came to the show, and according to gossip on the ground, the show paid for half their cruise in return for signings and panel appearances. Remember, over and above everything, Jim Lee is an excellent businessman and you should never play him at poker. But here's a look at a page of pencils from Batman #162 with Red Hood fighting Huntress on some railings, that Jim brought along with him to point out that it has actually been drawn by now..

Let's overexpose it to confirm some details.

Yeah, it's much better when Scott Williams does it. Jim Lee also said "Also thrilled to be appearing at @sandiegocomicconmalaga this afternoon/evening and then at @newyorkcomiccon October 9-11th. Onward! Any of you planning on attending either of these shows?" To which Marvel Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski replied "Hope to see you at both, Jim!" Do we have another Marvel/DC crossover in the offing? Maybe that's what's been keeping Jim Lee so busy?

