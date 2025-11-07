Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, jim lee

It Looks Like We Have Finished Artwork From Batman #163 By Jim Lee

It looks like we have finished artwork from Batman #163 by Jim Lee well ahead of its planned end-of-January publication date

Batman Volume 3 #163 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb is late. Very late. So much so that when the final part of the first half of H2SH it is published (currently at the end of January 2026) it will follow Batman Volume 4 #5 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, the entirety of which should have been published after it. Especially considering the absence of Robins, Batgirls and others in the series. Will there ever be the second part of H2SH? Or will that join All-Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder with Frank Miller, Punisher: Rules of the Game with Gregory Wright, the 1963 Annual and Pearl Of The Deep with Alan Moore or WildCats Volume 3 with Grant Morrison, in the never-never of Lucien's bookshelf? But that's for later. Right now, Jim Lee shared another page, possibly Page 21, from Batman Volume 3 #163 on his Instagram reels… which at least suggests he is about done with it. Maybe we'll get it earlier than planned?

While Batman #162, the penultimate issue in this run, and also pretty, pretty late, will be coming out next week. Jim Lee, just to remind you, as well as the Batman artist, and well known for his work on Alpha Flight, Punisher, X-Men, founding Image Comics and Wildstorm Studios, WildCATS, Gen-13, Stormwatch, Fantastic Four, Divine Right, the original Batman: Hush, Justice League, Superman, The Multversity, Suicide Squad, Immortal Man and more, is also the President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics. So he does have a few other things on his plate… but also, maybe they could have realised that a little bit before…

BATMAN #162

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 11/12/2025

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 1/28/2026

