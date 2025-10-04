Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: matt kindt, new york comic con

A Matt Kindt/Oni Press Project To Be Revealed For New York Comic Con

A Matt Kindt/Oni Press project to be revealed for next week's New York Comic Con

Article Summary Oni Press teases a new top-secret Matt Kindt project to be revealed at New York Comic Con's Retailer Day.

Retailer Day events include special signings with Matt Kindt and Chris Condon, featuring exclusive items.

"Oni Press: The Loudest Thing in Color" panel will spotlight new comics and graphic novels for the year ahead.

Oni Press celebrates landmark launches and showcases an all-star lineup of creators at NYCC 2025 events.

Oni Press has announced their retailer events, signings, and panels for New York Comic Con next week, including Matt Kindt signing someone new to be revealed next week at some point ahead of New York Comic Con on the Retailer Day being held on the Wednesday before the show. As well as plenty more, I am betting.

"On October 8th at 3 PM ET, Oni Press will be offering a Retailer Day Signing immediately following its retailer presentation with renowned creators Matt Kindt (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss) and Chris Condon (High Strangeness, The Goddamn Tragedy). Join them inside the River Pavilion as Kindt signs a SPECIAL, TOP-SECRET NEW ITEM to be revealed next week and Condon signs HIGH STRANGENESS: BOOK ONE Secret Edition variant covers, featuring a real-world UFO photograph captured by SpectreVison co-founder and HIGH STRANGENESS co-writer Daniel Noah:"

"Then, on Friday, October 10th at 3:30 PM ET, join us for the "Oni Press: The Loudest Thing in Color" panel presentation in Room 406.3! For nearly 30 years, Oni Press has been publishing groundbreaking comics and graphic novels for readers of all ages. Now, coming off the heels of the publisher's most successful year of all time with the best-selling launches of EC Comics, Adventure Time, BIKER MICE FROM MARS, and more, join President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, Editor Karl Bollers, and a star-studded cast of Oni's upstart creators past, present, and future – including Rodney Barnes (Crownsville), Mat Heagerty (Indoor Kid), Matt Kindt (EC's Catacomb of Torment), George Northy (Yuletide), and Adam Syzm (Little Visitor & Other Abductions) – to look ahead at an action-packed slate of Oni's upcoming comics and graphic novels across the coming year!"

Four days to go…

