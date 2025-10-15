Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , , , ,

A New Blonde In Peter Parker's Life (Amazing Spider-Man #14 Spoilers)

The New Blonde In Peter Parker's Life In Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)

Article Summary

  • Peter Parker is away in space, leaving others to fill in for Spider-Man back on Earth in Amazing Spider-Man #14.
  • Ben Reilly and Janine Godbe, as Chasm and Hallow's Eve, attempt to cover for Peter in his absence.
  • A mysterious blonde appears to be living with Peter, surprising Aunt May and sparking new questions.
  • Norman Osborn faces a deadly threat as the city adapts to a Spider-Man-sized gap in its defenses.

Peter Parker, Spider-Man, is in space with Pepe Larraz. So on Earth, in Amazing Spider-Man #14, Ed McGuinness is portraying everyone else's attempts to cover up for his absence. With Ben Reilly and Janine Godbe/Elizabeth Tyne as Chasm and Hallow's Eve, working out what they have to do to fill a Peter Parker and Spider-Man gap in the city.

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Hallow's Eve has the ability to disguise herself, and more, with a variety of specific masks. She doesn't seem to have a Venom mask on her though…

Covering For Peter Parker In Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)
So while Ben Reilly, clone of Peter Parker, fills in at workplace… and brunchplace…

Covering For Peter Parker In Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)
It looks like someone has moved in with Peter Parker, just ready for his Aunt May to visit,

Covering For Peter Parker In Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)
Aunt May probably shouldn't be surprised at such a thing, for a science nerd, Peter Parker does have a history of attracting the most unlikley of supermodels.

Covering For Peter Parker In Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)
Ben Reilly, having named himself after Uncle Ben's first name and Aunt May's maiden name, Gregory is on May's side of the family. Never been seen before, will he be retconned into having been a Spider-Slayer? That does seem to be the way these things work.

Covering For Peter Parker In Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)
Looks like Janine has a mask for everything, though I would hate to read what it says on this Hallowe'en mask, but odds are it has "slutty" somewhere in the title. As well as giving her access to Peter Parker's shirts on top. While as for those missing Spider-Man antics…

Covering For Peter Parker In Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)
…Norman Osborn has that covered and the cosplay feeling seems to be really kicking in… Amazing Spider-Man #14 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness is published by Marvel Comics today.

ENTER: THE GOBLIN SLAYER! Something has been trying to kill Norman Osborn since the first issue of this volume, and they up the ante this issue! What can Spider-Man do to stop the Goblin Slayer? With all that Norman has done and could do, SHOULD Spidey stop it?

