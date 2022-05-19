A New Spider-UK For Marvel's Spider-Verse

In the Spider-Verse, Spider-UK is Earth-1983's version of Captain Britain, William Braddock, who became a Spider-Man after that universe's version of Spider-Man was killed by Morlun. Warning the Captain Britain Corps rulers Saturnyne and Roma, Saturnyne dismissed the events, only for Roma to task William with protecting those targeted across the Spider-Verse, giving him a Dimensional Travel Talisman to do so. And becoming Spider-UK. Leading the Web Warriors, Spider-UK was kiulled by the Inheritor known as Verna. But now it seems we are getting a brand new Spider-UK in Edge Of Spider-Verse #2 in Marvel Comics' August 2022 solicits and solicitations.

And from first appearances, the Union Flag seems to have been dispersed along the spider-lines, and the new Spider-UK appears to be a young woman of colour. And seems to have quite the venom blast to hand…

EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #1 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA & KARLA PACHECO (W) • MARK BAGLEY AND MORE! (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Design Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Blank Variant Cover also available • Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING!

edge ('ej) noun – 1. outermost limit of an object – 2. the sharp side of a blade

The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web.

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARAÑA'S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE! 48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT AND MORE! (W) • MARK BAGLEY AND MORE! (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • Design Variant Cover by ZOE THOROGOOD

Variant Cover by TBA

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-GWEN! THE NEW SPIDER-UK! MINI-SPIDEY! And get to know your antagonist for this huge story! 48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT AND MORE! (W) • MARK BAGLEY AND MORE! (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

Design Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

IN THIS ISSUE! SPIDER-MAN: INDIA! AND NIGHT-SPIDER! Wait, WHO IS NIGHT-SPIDER?! 48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99