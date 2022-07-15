A Non-Binary Goofy Movie Meets Spirited Away in Love, Misha YA OGN

Danish cartoonist Jam Aden's debut YA graphic novel, Love, Misha has been described as A Goofy Movie meets Spirited Away. A story about a non-binary teen and their mother who, during a contentious road trip, take a wrong turn that lands them in the Realm of the Spirits, where they are surrounded by trickster spirits who aren't so keen on human trespassers, with no obvious way out. Love, Misha has been picked up by Samia Fakih at First Second where publication is currently planned for the spring of 2025. Jam Aden's agent Jennifer Laughran at Andrea Brown Literary Agency negotiated the deal.

Jam Aden tweeted "Exciting news everybody! My graphic novel "Love, Misha" will be published by @01FirstSecond in 2025! Big thanks to my agent @literaticat

and my editor @Samia_Selene for trusting me enough to make this story happen – I love it deeply and I can't wait to share it with the world! t's still so incredibly surreal that this is something that's actually happening?! but it is! so if you were wondering what i'm up to these days, this is it ha!"

Jam Aden is an Animation Workshop graduate who has worked as a background- and layout artist on both TV-series and feature films, whose 2018 bachelor project "The Trickster" was nominated for a Ping Award in the "Best Danish Webcomic" category and who has had a number of graphic novels published in Denmark.

​First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool, a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver.