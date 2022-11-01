A Very New Deathblow Is Coming To DC Comics (Spoilers)

Deathblow was created by Brandon Choi and Jim Lee for Darker Image #1 in 1993. Well, for his thirtieth anniversary he is getting a complete remake for the DC Universe. Of course, this would not be for the first time. Originally in the comics, Deathblow was Michael Cray, born to a US Navy Admiral who, with Michael's mother, was killed by terrorists. He signed up for revenge, became a Navy Seal, was assigned to the WildStorm body I.O. and their military group Team 7, exposed to the Gen Factor to gain superpowers. Cray's abilities would not manifest for some time, and eventually demonstrated itself through a cancer that healed him, and generated mental shields. Genevieve Cray was later created as a new Deathblow by Alan Moore and Jim Baikie, revealing that I.O. created clones of Team 7, with variants of each intended to fight each other to the death, Genevieve as the only survivor.

The New 52 DC reboot saw him appear in the Grifter series, teaming with Cheshire, and then later competing with Deathstroke for an assassination mission, with a shared military history. Michael Cray was then reinvented by Warren Ellis for The Wild Storm separate continuity series of series, as an operative sent to assassinate Jacob Marlow, to discover that he has superpowers – and cancer – as a result of being implanted with Daemonite biology years ago. He is later killed by a target he was defending.

And now it's time for a brand new origin of Deathblow, coming in the WildStorm 30th Anniversary Special. I get the work leaked out from MCM London Comic Con that we are going to get a new twist on the Robocop idea from Matthew Rosenberg and Jeff Spokes. With Michael Cray as an African American military vet, then a mercenary, shot down by DC Comics' King Snake's gang alongside his elderly parents, and turned by Jacob Marlow and Lynch into a transferable programme of skills, implanted from soldier to soldier, which unbeknownst to anyone, brings Michael Cray's personality along with it. Deathblow has basically become the new Deadman of the DC Universe, through technological rather than supernatural reasons… and his story will begin in Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special, one more time. And more Wildstorm gossip right here.

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JIM LEE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Lee

Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Brandon Choi, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Ed Brisson and others Art by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Bryan Hitch, Brett Booth, and others In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting–for the first time in periodical form!–short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022