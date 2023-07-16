Posted in: Comics | Tagged: london, Stanlet Arts

A Walk Around The South London Comics & Zine Fair 2023

The South London Comic & Zine Fair took over the Stanley Hall near Croydon today, with a plethora of self-published comics filling tables.

The South London Comic & Zine Fair took over the Stanley Hall near Croydon in London today, with a plethora of self-published comic books filling the table, with guests from America and Europe joining the throng. Obviously, I bought lots and also reconnected with all manner of comic book folk. I also got a few bits of news to dig into over the next couple of weeks as well. There were talks, but long sold out, and I had comic books to buy… Special shout out to Martin Eden for creating a series about the Stanley Hall itself, and I picked up a bunch! As well as his Omen spinoff The Zeroes. The WIP Anthology oversized newspaper page anthology looks great with a new Kickstarter on the way, The Dog And The Cat by Dominique Duong, which I knew had been Ignatz-nominated but which I hadn't read called out to me, as did the graphic novel Salamanca Blues but Alba Ceide as well as Lucy Sullivan and Fraser Campbell's Ind-Xed, and Metal Saga by Rachel Tubb is a smorgasbord of colour. Oh and a Geezer badge from Shelly Bond to make things complete. Here are a few of those comics I picked up. I will probably have a last-minute runaround before I go as well. See if I can spend my last tenner.

Yes, having a London beer garden for any comic art fair is essential too.

With an all-ages comic and zine library and an adult comics/zine library with quiet spaces, there was fun for all the family. Here's a little look at how the show appears for those of you who might like to make it along to LOndon next year… in gallery and photographs.

Stanley Halls was built by London inventor, architect and industrialist William Ford Robinson Stanley in 1903 in order to "provide the district with a well needed public hall". His background was engineering but he was also a painter, musician, photographer, author of plays, books for children and political treatises.

