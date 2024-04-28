Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: crave, maria llovet, Violent Flowers

Violent Flowers By Maria Llovet From Image Comics In September 2024

Maria Llovet will be launching another new Image Comics series, Violent Flowers, launching in September 2024.

Writer/artist Maria Llovet of Heartbeat, Faithless, Sandman Universe Thessaly and more will make made her Image Comics debut last year with the erotic thriller comic book series, Crave, described as "Eyes Wide Shut meets Black Mirror". About Crave, a mysterious app that promises to make desires come true and which spreads among the students of an elite university who use it as a hookup app. With David, a top student, engaging in a game of seduction with the unattainable Alexandra. But as requests to the app escalate and wreak havoc on campus, David and his friends' only chance to stop this spiral was to find out what really lies behind Crave. "Crave was born by reflecting on how we connect in the modern world; to what extent do we control how much we share, and how much others know about us, especially now that we are in the dawn of AI," said Llovet. And that comes to a finale this Wednesday, the 1st of May in comic book stores. But the finale is that there may be a sequel coming… at some point.

But more than that, Maria Llovet will be launching another new Image Comics series, Violent Flowers, launching in September, with the logline "vengeance blooms in their veins."

Some kind of Poison Ivy-style vampiric erotic lesbian murderous rampage thriller from Maria Llovet? I mean, that would be pretty much on brand, would it not?

CRAVE #6 (OF 6) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR240358

(W) Maria Llovet (A/CA) Maria Llovet

Series Finale. David arrives just in time to cancel Charlotte's craving and have the conversation they should've had long ago. Alexandra steps in to assist Sofia and Albert, successfully driving Duncan away from his office.But will they manage to stop Crave for good? Or will all their efforts be in vain? In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $3.99

