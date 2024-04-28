Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In April 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, gengar, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $318.39 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $166.07 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $81.75 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $43.61 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $34.34 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $31.57 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $21.53 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $13.23 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $7.53 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $6.92

As noted in other Value Watch reports, we are seeing a dramatic boom in value of Sword & Shield-era sets. The top card of this expansion, Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, saw an unbelievable increase in value of $117 this month. Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare jumped by $40 and Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare by over $20. Celebi V Alternate Art also doubled in value.

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare is now the fourth most valuable card of the Sword & Shield era behind Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Evolving Skies, Rayquaza VMAX Alt Art from Evolving Skies, and Giratina V Alt Art from Lost Origin.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

