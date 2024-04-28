Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, aew rampage, recaps, wrestling
AEW Collision & Rampage Disaster: Tony Khan's Cheap Tactics Exposed
😱 Auughh man! Tony Khan's WORST shows ever with AEW Collision & Rampage! 😠 Cheap ratings ploys, garbage wrestling, complete DISASTER! 🗑️ The Chadster EXPOSES it all! 👀
Article Summary
- AEW Collision & Rampage fall flat with overused booking tactics and predictable outcomes.
- Swerve Strickland's shallow victory and Tony Khan's fake injury antics insult wrestling fans.
- AEW's nonsensical matches pale in comparison to WWE's superior wrestling narratives.
- Tony Khan's desperation shows with AEW's scheduling exploiting fan-favorite Young Sheldon.
🚨🚨🚨 Augh man, augh man, The Chadster just watched the worst episode of televised "wrestling" he's ever seen, and that's really saying something! 😡 AEW Collision and AEW Rampage aired back-to-back last night, and Tony Khan took advantage of the NBA Playoffs lead-in by putting new AEW Champion Swerve Strickland at the start of the show. 🏀 This is such obvious ratings manipulation and The Chadster will not stand for it! 😤😤😤
First off, Swerve Strickland cut a promo bragging about becoming AEW Champion and challenging anyone in the locker room, which brought out Claudio Castagnoli. 🙄 Wow, how original. The Chadster bets Triple H would never book such a cliched setup.
Then we got an update on Tony Khan's "injuries" from when The Elite attacked him. 🤕 Yeah right, Tony probably faked it for sympathy. Such a cheap stunt that spits in the face of everything WWE has ever done! 😠
The Trios Championship match between Switchblade Jay White & The Gunns vs Action Andretti & Top Flight was a total spotfest with no psychology. 🤼♂️ And of course the heels had to cheat to win. 🙄 This is nothing like the sophisticated tag team storytelling you'd see from The Usos in WWE.
The House of Black had a "spooky" warning for TNT Champion Adam Copeland. 👻 Ooh, so edgy. The Chadster is sure Edge is trembling in his boots… not! 🥱
Rey Fenix returned to face The Beast Mortos, and it was just move after move with no selling. 🤾♂️ Auughh man! So disrespectful to the wrestling business! In WWE, a monster heel would never be beaten by a luchador half his size like that.
Rush squashed Martin Stone in a match that made Stone look like a total jabroni. 💩 Tony Khan clearly has no idea how to book his talent. Someone get Triple H on the phone!
"Professor" Serena Deeb cut a promo on AEW Women's Champ Toni Storm, who then faced Anna Jay. 🙎♀️ The women's division in AEW is a complete joke compared to WWE's. Bayley and Becky Lynch would run circles around these women.
The tag match between Grizzled Young Veterans and The Acclaimed was a convoluted mess. 👨👨👦 It's like Tony Khan threw everyone he could think of into this match. Typical AEW overbooking with no focus. 📋🙄
Auughh man, then in the main event, Swerve Strickland retained against Claudio Castagnoli after a bunch of crazy moved that looked more choreographed than a Broadway musical. 🩰 This is wrestling, not Cirque du Soleil! 🤡 Roman Reigns would wipe the floor with both these clowns.
But the worst was yet to come on Rampage! 😱 Chuck Taylor vs Trent Beretta in a Parking Lot Fight. What a garbage match, literally! 🗑️ They destroyed a bunch of cars for no reason. 🚗💥 This isn't wrestling, it's a demolition derby! Plus, the post-match arrack by Trent was so predictable. 🥱
Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo had a match, but the real story was their pull-apart brawl afterwards. 🤼♀️ Yep, more pointless fighting outside the ring. AEW's only idea of building a feud is having people fight all the time! 😠
Big Bill squashed a jobber in a match that meant nothing. 💪 Wow, really building up that FTW title… not! 🤭
Then in the main event, Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata beat Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty. 🥋 The Chadster has no idea what this was even about. Just random people thrown together with no story! 📝🚫
The worst part is, AEW Rampage will air after AEW Dynamite next week in another cheap ploy to trick people hoping to watch Young Sheldon (a legitimately great show!) 📺👍 Typical Tony Khan, always trying to fool people into watching his show. It's so unfair! 😫
Folks, after sitting through this disaster, The Chadster strongly urges you to cleanse your soul with some quality WWE programming. ⭐ Tony Khan could never even dream of booking shows as good as Raw or SmackDown. He just doesn't understand the wrestling business like WWE does! 😏
The Chadster is going to drown his sorrows in White Claw and listen to some Smash Mouth. 🥤🎶 Auughh man, Tony Khan has done it again. Will his reign of terror ever end?!? 😩