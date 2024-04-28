Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Comics, DC All-In, gail simone, scott snyder

Gail Simone Congratulates Scott Snyder On His New DC Comics Initiative

Gail Simone tells Scott Snyder, "Congratulations on your new DC initiative, Scott! No one deserves it more. :)"

Over the weekend, Scott Snyder posted to social media, "Anything I can answer for a few minutes?" And he answered a fair few, such as saying, "I think the industry has just changed a lot. It's less my perception than watching it change. I think 24-25 is going to be a superhero resurgence." And "The last few years have been experimenting in genres and trying stories outside my comfort zone. I feel like now it's time to do the things inside my comfort zone again, but different than I have…" and "I have one Batman story I'd still one to do." But it was the new writer of Uncanny X-Men, with her own big superhero resurgent launch for 2024, Gail Simone, who replied, "Congratulations on your new DC initiative, Scott! No one deserves it more. :)"

Bleeding Cool has previously reported with the confirmation and news of a Scott Snyder show-run line at DC Comics, called Absolute Comics, as part of the new DC publishing initiative for 2024 and 2025, called DC All-In.

Scott Snyder has been a successful writer at DC Comics, beginning with American Vampire created with Rafael Alberquerque and initially co-written with Stephen King, before writing Batman. With Greg Capullo, he wrote the rebooted Batman as part of the New 52, as well as Swamp Thing, Justice League and more, including the event comics Metal and Death Metal, becoming a mentor to new comic book creators He also left DC Comics to launch a plethora of creator-owned comics at Image, IDW and ComiXology Originals/Dark Horse. One of which, Wytches is about to be a major TV series. His return to DC is considered a big thing.

DC All-In is the name for the DC Comics publishing imperative across the DC Comics line intended to launch this October/November and will follow the current Dawn Of DC publishing imperative, intended as a refresher after lockdown and major changes in executives and editors at DC Comics. And that as part of this, Absolute Comics will be a line of radically reworked versions of well-known DC Comics characters from major comics creators in the fashion of Marvel's Ultimate line, separate in continuity from the rest of DC, but sharing its own internal continuity between the books, unlike Elseworlds, Earth One, All-Star, or Black Label books. However, unlike the Ultimate line, there is intended from the get-go to be some "bleed through" so that the Absolute Comics line will be in the same multiverse as the standard DC continuity, suggesting awareness of each other, maybe competition or even crossover between them in years to come.

And while I haven't heard that Gail Simone is part of this line, she has certainly heard about it… and not just through Bleeding Cool. I look forward to more spilling out from C2E2.

My DMs are always wide open all over the place. Yes, including TikTok and YouTube.

