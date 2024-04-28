Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: elon musk, House Of Brainiac, perry white, woke

DC Comics on Wokeness, Elon Musk & Legacy Media in Superman (Spoilers)

DC has an Elon Musk-style "interesting" post from a Lex Luthor-related user on social media with a big X about an anti-woke account.

In the current DC Universe, Perry White, EIC of the Daily Planet, currently on sabbatical, is standing for mayor of Metropolis. But he is seen as a little old and out of touch,

While his opponent Garon Blake, probably waiting to be exposed as an Amanda Waller plant or something, is campaigning on an anti-immigrant, anti-alien, anti-Superman ticket calling for "Aliens for deportation".

Well, they were indeed invaded by Brainiacs and Czarnians in the House Of Brainiac. But now everyone is being painted with the Lobo brush.

And Perry White is even assaulted by the media. The shock jocks and the socials, with some familiar phrases. Alien DNA in the chocolate milk, I mean that's only in the Marvel Universe. In the DC universe, aliens are more likely to be abducted by humans for experiments. And we have an Elon Musk-style "interesting" repost from a Lex Luthor-related account on social media LeXema with a big X,…

Perry White is, of course, the face of "legacy media" that Elon Musk loves to condemn… courtesy of political satirist Mark Russell and his Flintstones artist Steve Pugh in this Tuesday's Superman: House Of Brainiac Special.

Say, have you noticed that DC Comics' official account hardly ever posts on Twitter/X anymore? And hardly ever from their comic book side?

SUPERMAN HOUSE OF BRAINIAC SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Joshua Williamson, Mark Russell (A) Edwin Galmon, Steve Pugh (CA) Jamal Campbell

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART 2.5 An essential issue in the Action Comics/Superman crossover as Brainiac's secret history with Lobo and Czarnia is revealed! How did Brainiac create a Bottled City of Czarnia? Who steps up to protect Metropolis after Brainiac's army leaves it in ruins? Will Lois Lane confront Perry White about his own secrets as he runs for mayor of Metropolis? And how is Amanda Waller involved in all of this? All these questions are answered in this crucial issue that connects to DC's Superman-Sized event! Meanwhile, Bibbo steps up! With the heroes gone and a city in need of some champions, our favorite bartender organizes the community to save their beloved home. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2024

