The Last Spell Launches New DLC Content With Dwarves Of Runenberg

The Last Spell has some brand new DLC available now, as Dwarves Of Runenberg brings a new map, dwarves, challenges and more.

Article Summary New DLC 'Dwarves Of Runenberg' adds fresh content to The Last Spell.

Introduces a Dwarven character class with unique perks and skills.

Features a new map with destructible environments and strategic challenges.

Includes a free update with new weapons, perks, and crucial bug fixes.

Indie game developer Ishtar Games and publisher The Arcade Crew has launched a new DLC for The Last Spell as you can get your hands on Dwarves Of Runenberg. The update brings in the dwarves as a new character class to play in the game, along with a brand new location for you to visit, now perks and skills, new improvements to the game, and a lot more to help out those who are looking for a new challenge. We have more info here as the DLC will run you $8.

The Last Spell – Dwarves Of Runenberg

Dwarves of Runenberg adds a new map in the town of Runenberg, where destructible, explosive crystals and mob-spawning statues will challenge even The Last Spell's most renowned tacticians. The DLC also adds a Dwarven playable character class, introduces a new perks-granting system tied to the race of each warrior and three weapon types each with distinct skills. Dwarves of Runenberg's additions collectively offer refreshing alternative strategic approaches to The Last Spell's intensely rewarding battles against droves of monsters. Separately, The Last Spell will also see the release of a free content update offering a new weapon pool dilution system, more than 20 additional perks and trinkets, as well as bug fixes for all owners of the base game regardless of whether they purchase Dwarves of Runenberg.

The Last Spell pairs turn-based combat, procedurally generated flanks of foes and stashes of gear, astonishingly large enemy armies reminiscent of Musou games, and roguelite elements to offer a distinct, highly replayable challenge. The Haven's most promising defenders will learn to overcome disadvantages and the brute force of beastly hordes, gaining new skills and strategies through fights intensified by a pulse-spiking progressive metal soundtrack. Surviving The Last Spell's brutal but fair onslaught will be nothing short of miraculous, but with wit to match the might of its defenders, humanity's final Haven can still persevere.

