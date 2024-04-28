Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana 2

Moana 2: Dwayne Johnson Shares Behind-The-Scenes Images And Video

Dwayne Johnson has shared some behind-the-scenes images and a video from his recording sessions for the upcoming Moana 2.

Article Summary Dwayne Johnson teases Moana 2 with behind-the-scenes content on Instagram.

Originally planned as a TV show, Moana 2 shifts to a theatrical sequel.

Concerns raised about potential pacing issues due to the format change.

Musical adventure set for release in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Moana 2 seems like it came out of nowhere, and it kind of did in terms of animated movies. They take years to reach the big screen, so we usually hear about them long before they are released. However, Moana 2 is a little different because it wasn't supposed to be a movie but a TV show, probably for Disney+. Ever since Bon Iger returned to Disney, there has been a lot of back-pedaling about all of Disney's streaming commitments, as Disney appears to be refocusing on the theatrical experience and so taking a television show and editing it down to a sequel to one of the most successful Disney movies of the last couple of years and one that is still doing numbers on said streaming platform? It's not a surprising move at all. The main thing we're worried about regarding this film is the structure and pacing, considering that we are jumping from television to movie. We'd be fine if the Moana television show were structured like an extended movie instead of each episode having its own contained story. Piecing this film together could be messy if the show was structured like a more traditional kid's television show. Of course, that won't stop Dwayne Johnson from being a one-person hype machine for the movie months before it comes out. He's shared some behind-the-scenes images and a video [with no audio] on his official Instagram of his recording sessions for Moana 2.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr., co-directed by Jason Hand, and produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. The all-new feature film opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

