From Amanda Waller To The Source Wall in Flash Annual 2024 (Spoilers)

The Flash Annual out this week is even more connected to what's going on, not only in the Flash titles but also in the wider DC Universe.

It's a DC Comics "fifth week" of the month this week, which means it's Annuals and one-shots time for the publisher this Tuesday. Sometimes, the annuals aren't that connected to what's going on, but the Flash Annual out this week is even more connected to what's going on, not only in the Flash titles but also in the wider DC Universe, including the upcoming events of Absolute Power, and Amanda Waller's shenanigans. She has already taken over TerrificTech, Mister Terrific's tech startup, and blamed all speedsters for dimensional breakdowns threatening all reality as part of… what was it, Inspector Pilgrim?

That's the one, in last week's issue of the Flash. Doo doo doo doo doo Inspector Pilgrim, doo doo doo doo doo woo hoo! Amanda Waller is looking to take down all superheroes, but the Flash Annual suggests she might be about to get a bigger problem.

Powers to the powerless? Sublime time… but given how Waller reacts to a few hundred superpowered folk, how about eight billion of the buggers? An equitable redistribution of power? No wonder the Flashes are such a threat to her plans.

I mean, they can get everywhere, can't there?

And Amanda Waller is going to the powers behind the thrones… not that she'll get a receptive audience. While Wally West is being given his own Books Of MAgic style tour of reality right now, from the events of Earth…

…to the very edges of the universe. And a rewrite of the Source Wall as well. The Flash 2024 Annual is coming, this Tuesday, by Simon Spurrier, Scott Koblish, Amancay Nahuelpan, George Kambadais, and Tom Derenick. From The Wall to the Source Wall…

FLASH 2024 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Scott Koblish, Amancay Nahuelpan, George Kambadais,Tom Derenick (CA) Mike Deodato Jr.

With Wally West M.I.A., Central City needs help dealing with all the bizarre new threats that have arisen, so thankfully, Wallace West, Avery Ho, and Circuit Breaker are here to help. But can they count on Barry Allen, who is having a crisis of his own? Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2024

