The Future Of The Ultimates Universe in Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

Next Saturday's Free Comic Book Day has the Spider-Man/Ultimates comic with the "Ultimates" characters hunting down a new potential member.

Article Summary Free Comic Book Day teases a new member for the Ultimates team.

Creative team Deniz Camp & Juan Frigeri expand the Ultimate Universe.

Ultimate Captain America's iconic scene revisited; more heroes hinted.

Ultimate Universe/Spider-Man issue to introduce surprising twists.

Next Saturday's Free Comic Book Day has the Spider-Man/Ultimates comic with the "Ultimates" characters of Captain America, Iron Lad, Doctor Doom, Thor and Sif hunting down a new potential member. More on that later… but there is more they are teasing as well. For the future of the Ultimates in the Ultimate Marvel Universe, we get a look ahead at the characters and plotlines to come in the series, courtesy of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. "On an alternate Earth known as EARTH-6160, a diabolical genius called THE MAKER used time travel to create his ideal world by systematically preventing anyone from ever becoming a superhero and by establishing a secret council of supervillains that rules the world from the shadows. But now a small team of heroes has emerged, and they are determined to make things right."

With Iron Lad approaching Pym Pest Control… will that be Hank, Janet or others? Captain America, whose previous Ultimate version, has a famous scene being revisited.

Doctor Doom creating a lab rat version of the Fantastic Four. And more teased members of the Ultimates to come, including Black Panther and Giant Man in the silhouettes. Will Storm be a member too? Looks like it… Find out more in the Ultimate Universe/Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day 2024 title from Marvel, out on the 4th of May. And you can find more Free Comic Book Day Spoilers with this handy dandy link.

FCBD 2024 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SPIDER-MAN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) (N

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230007

(W) Zeb Wells, Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

Just weeks ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #50, get the first taste of the return of the Goblin! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn't end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

