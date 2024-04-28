Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: jacob edgar, super friends

Jacob Edgar & The Right Hand Of DC Not Knowing What The Left Is Doing

Jacob Edgar, the Justice Gang/League, and the Right Hand of DC Comics not knowing what the Left Hand is doing right now?

In recent weeks, comic book creator Jacob Edgar has been teasing something for DC Comics on social media, a classic sixties-style/Super Friends take on a number of characters often associated with the Justice League… maybe we could call them a Justice Gang instead?

In a series of posts, Jacob Edgar has written, "Working out designs for a project to be named later. Started with Batman and Superman of course. Got this S design from Alex Toth, not sure if I'm committed to using it or not…we'll see… Another design sketch for "Project to be Named Later." Space Cop, aka Green Lantern. More to come…but who…?… First pass at an Aquaman design for Project to be Named Later. Not a character I've drawn a lot, this one might take a few passes to get comfortable… Still sketching out designs for Project To Be Named Later. What's a Justice League without The Flash? Barry Allen, in this case… For Batman's birthday, may it be filled with justice, here's an alternate design that'll be showing up, cause we'll have a couple of different eras in this… Sketches for Project to be Named Later roll on. Vixen! She's had a lot of looks over the years, this one might take more tweaking than most. I couldn't commit to the original big hair, sorry big hair club…. Never drawn Detective Chimp before, but he'll be showing up in Project to be Named Later. First sketch… Monday is here, so here's the next design sketch! The Unflappable** Hawkman! Basically just doing the Jose Luis Garcia Lopez version + hair. Congrats to the few of you that guessed it right, your prizes got lost in the mail, unfortunately. **still workshopping this." before concluding "No one has correctly guessed what this is for, that I've seen. It IS a comic, but it might be a bit of a surprise when it's revealed. Based on what people THINK it is. I appreciate the enthusiasm and interest very much, happy to be a part of this project."

But here's the thing. Asking around DC Comics editorial contacts, especially at C2E2, and no one there seems to actually know what this is. If it is a comic, it doesn't seem to be going through the usual DC Editorial lines, and if it was, he probably wouldn't be allowed to post as much as he has, designing and redesigning characters in public. Might this be a licensed thing? Or coming out from DC on the media side like the Harley Quinn Animated Series comic was? Or something else entirely?

