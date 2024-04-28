Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, prime video, Sarita Choudhury

Fallout: Sarita Choudhury Tackles Moldaver Fan Theories, Season 2 Talk

Sarita Choudhury on her Season 2 future in Prime Video's Fallout as Lee Moldaver and the mysteries surrounding her, the MacLeans & ghouls.

It's so easy to get lost in the shuffle in the ensemble cast of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout, but thanks to creators Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, it's become one of the platform's biggest successes of 2024. The alternate history dystopian drama focuses on the events in and around the Great War of 2077 where post-World War II nuclear technology forges a retrofuturistic society where civilization remains underground and the surface world deals with its more feral chaos and adaptations with mutation. As the season progresses, we see the lives of several characters like Sarita Choudhury's Lee Moldaver/Ms. Williams, who is a commander in the New California Republic (aka The Flame Mother), in the present apocalyptic day and her time before nuclear weapons ravaged the planet. While Prime Video announced season two renewal, Choudhury spoke to Nerdist and teased what she could about Moldaver's origins, her mysterious ties to the MacLeans, and Moldaver's life pre-apocalypse.

Fallout: Sarita Choudhury on Moldaver's Relationship with Rose MacLean, Ghouls, and More

As season one closed, we got a bigger picture as to why Moldaver kidnaps Lucy MacLean's (Ella Purnell) father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), and the possible love triangle with his wife Rose (Elle Vertes). "I can't really answer [if Moldaver and Rose were in love], but I can tell you the level of closeness and the family structure with Hank, Rose, and Lucy—there is something there. And I can't say more than that," Choudhury said. When Lucy finds her father and Moldaver, she discovers her mother, Rose, is now a feral ghoul. The final standoff between Moldaver's forces and the Brotherhood of Steel finds Rose and Moldaver dead with Hank escaping in a power armor and Lucy in pursuit with the help of The Ghoul/Howard (Walton Goggins).

When it came to the fan theory, not addressed in the games, about ghouls taking medication from going feral and Moldaver's background as a scientist, Choudhury played into the speculation on whether Moldaver tried finding a permanent cure, "I bet she did, and I bet she also knew how much… Say you take medication, just like in life, how much it helps, and then fucks with you later. So, I bet you that was part of surviving and trying to bring cold fusion back to the Wasteland, definitely. I just love this theory," she said.

As for the questions surrounding Moldaver herself – like the name – Choudhury teased that the second season would be the place to have those questions answered. "So, you just need a season two [Note: the interview was conducted prior to Prime Video renewing the series for a second season]. I don't know what to say to you. You're season two questions. If there's a season two, you are going to be the first interviewer. You won't even need it by then because you'll be on season three," she added. For more, including how Choudhury breaks down Moldaver's resourcefulness, how Moldaver's "pragmatism" made her a natural leader, and flipping the narrative between Moldaver and Hank in the season finale, you can check out the complete interview here.

