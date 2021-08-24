ABLAZE Orders New Print Runs for Trese, The Cimmerian and The Breaker

Comics and graphic novel publisher ABLAZE is meeting the increased demand for several of its titles by going to second and third edition print runs for 3 bestselling series: the first 2 volumes of Filipino supernatural crime thriller TRESE, classic barbarian fantasy THE CIMMERIAN (let's face it: it's really off-trademark Conan!) and the manhwa martial arts action drama, THE BREAKER.

The new editions will be:

TRESE VOL 1 TP (Third Edition printing)

TRESE VOL 2 TP (Second Edition printing)

THE CIMMERIAN VOL 1 HC (Second Edition printing)

THE BREAKER VOL 1 TP (Second Edition printing)

Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo's acclaimed graphic novel series, TRESE, has enjoyed widespread popularity following the July debut of the anime series on Netflix. When dusk arrives in the city of Manila, that's when you become the most likely prey of the underworld. Kidnappers and thieves will be the least of your worries. Beware the criminals that can't be bound with handcuffs nor harmed with bullets. Beware the ones that crave for your blood, those who hold your heart for ransom, and the ones that come to steal your soul. When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police call Alexandra Trese.

Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life uncensored in the first hardcover collection of the series from ABLAZE! Read these adventures as he intended! THE CIMMERIAN Vol. 1 includes two complete stories, Queen of the Black Coast and Red Nails, plus bonus material, including the original prose stories, in one complete collection

THE BREAKER is a South Korean manhwa series written by Jeon Geuk-jin and illustrated by Park Jin-hwan. As the series opens, the new English teacher, Chun-Woo Han, is not your ordinary teacher. He is a master of Nine Martial Arts and an enemy of a fearsome world called Murim. Shi-Woon Yi, a student at the Nine Dragons High School and victim of constant bullying, accidentally witnesses Chun-Woo's fighting skills and requests to become his disciple. What Shi-Woon didn't know is that what he thought to be a way out of his miserable life would also be a way into a living nightmare. As Shi-Woon becomes his disciple and enters into this new world, many surprises and dangers await both student and teacher.

"The new print runs for TRESE, THE CIMMERIAN, and THE BREAKER validate the popularity of these titles and will ensure that these engrossing tales find their way into the hands of even more eager readers," says Rich Young, Co-founder of ABLAZE Publishing. "These titles each present unique and compelling stories with richly developed characters and action-driven plots, and we look forward to our retail partners stocking the new editions for their customers shortly."

These new printings will be available for direct market on Sept 8th and book market on Sept 21st, through Diamond Comics and Diamond Books Distributors.

