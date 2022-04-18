Above Snakes by Sean Lewis, Hayden Sherman Set for Image in July

Image Comics announced a new series by writer Sean Lewis (King Spawn), artist Hayden Sherman (Wasted Space), and in what we can only assume was an editorial mistake when putting together the press release because nobody ever credits letterers, letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, coming to stores this July. Above Snakes is described as a revenge tale with a talking animal straddling the line between the Western and Fantasy genre, which just so happens to be one of the well-known Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, alongside "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "dragon men with insatiable lust," and "the future, but it's bad."

From the press release, which offers us the perfect opportunity to check out and coast through the rest of this article:

In Above Snakes, readers are introduced to a story that's equal parts Deadwood-style Western and Neil Gaiman-esque fantasy. It's the story of Dirt, a man seeking vengeance for his murdered wife with nothing but a talking vulture to prod him on. Above Snakes is a fast and furious explosion of Western tropes and American vengeance that explores where our rage can take us.

Here's what Lewis had to say:

After two sci-fi books with Hayden, they presented a new challenge. What about a Western? I thought of all the old movies my grandpa watched. I wasn't sure how to do that. But I did know how to blow it up. And I did know how to write about vengenace. Hayden and Hassan have jsut elevated that to an ungodly level. It's a fun book.

Yes, those typos made it through to the press release. Who do you think you are, Image? Bleeding Cool?!

Here's what Sherman said:

Above Snakes is classic western gunslinging fun that's been made all the better by Sean's distinct voice that, as always, immediately adds to each genre he steps into. At the same time, it's been a blast making something new out of the well loved visual language that comes with the old west.

Above Snakes #1 (Diamond Code MAY220027) will be in stores on Wednesday, July 13. Check out a preview below: