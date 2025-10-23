Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman And Absolute Zatanna in January

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Zatanna

Article Summary Absolute Batman #16 continues its crossover with Absolute Wonder Woman in a daring journey through hell.

Batman seeks a god’s aid in saving Waylon, now a monstrous crocodile lost in Gotham’s sewers.

Absolute Wonder Woman #16 kicks off Season of the Witch as Diana faces a powerful new threat: Zatanna.

DC Comics brings Batman, Wonder Woman, and Zatanna together in explosive new arcs for January 2026.

Absolute Batman #16 crosses over with Absolute Wonder Woman for the second part of that story from DC Comics in January 2026, and it looks like they are both going to have to go to hell to get it, including a cover speech balloon. Walk in the park for Wonder Woman; she grew up there, but how will Batman take to such a theological awakening? And for Absolute Wonder Woman's own book, here comes Absolute Zatanna for the new storyline, Season Of The Witch…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO, LEIRIX, AND FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by TK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story—Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it? $4.99 ON SALE 1/14/26

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, GUILLEM MARCH, YASMINE PUTRI, and ANGELA WU

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same! ON SALE 1/28/26

