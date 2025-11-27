Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern

Absolute Mento Debuts In Next Week's Absolute Green Lantern #9

Absolute Mento debuts in next week's Absolute Green Lantern #9 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay

Article Summary Absolute Mento makes his debut in Absolute Green Lantern #9 from Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay.

Mento, aka Steve Dayton, has a rich Doom Patrol history, from mind powers to creating Promethium.

The Absolute Universe offers a fresh take on Mento amid fractured marriages and shifting alliances.

Issue #9 also introduces a new version of Nemesis connected to Hal Jordan and Coast City intrigue.

Steve Dayton, known as Mento, was created by Arnold Drake and Bruno Premiani for Doom Patrol #91 in 1964, as the world's fifth-richest man who builds a helmet to enhance his mental abilities and impress Elasti-Girl. It works, they get married, he joins the team, and they eventually adopt Beast Boy. After Elasti-Girl's death, Mento becomes involved in the hunt for her killers, General Zahl and Madame Rouge and later invents a form of uranium called Promethium, which is later used by Deathstroke and Cyborg.

He was played by both Will Kemp and Dave Bielawsk in the Doom Patrol adaptation. In the more recent 2010 run of Doom Patrol, rather than having Rita die, their marriage failed when Rita found out how Dayton routinely used his mind-reading powers on her. So, when the Absolute Universe does their version of him in next week's Absolute Green Lantern #9 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay, it could go either way…

Okay, maybe it only goes one way. We have the Absolute version of the DC Comics government operative Nemesis, not Thomas Andrew Tresser,who first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #166 in 1980, created by Cary Burkett and Dan Spiegle, nor Soseh Mykros, who first appeared in JSA Annual #1 in 2000, created by David S. Goyer and Uriel Caton. And definitely not the super assassin Nemesis created by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, or even Nemesis the Warlock created by Pat Mills and Kevin O'Neill… Absolute Green Lantern #9 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay is published by DC Comics next week.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #9

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

ENTER: NEMESIS! Somewhere in Coast City, Jo Mullein is babysitting a comatose Hal Jordan…at her ex-wife's place. Awkward doesn't cover it. Meanwhile, Agents Simon Baz and Kari Limbo are getting closer to the mysteries of Evergreen–and so is Hector Hammond and his top assassin…the man called Nemesis! $4.99 12/3/2025

