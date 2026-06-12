Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: Caitlin Rozakis, Dreadful

Titan Publish Crashed Comic Set In Caitlin Rozakis' Dreadful Universe

Titan Comics is to publish Crashed, a comic set in Caitlin Rozakis' Dreadful universe, as Titan Books publish a sequel novel, Half-Baked

Article Summary Titan Comics will publish Crashed: A Dreadful Comic, expanding Caitlin Rozakis' Dreadful universe beyond prose.

Titan Books also acquired Half-Baked, Caitlin Rozakis' Dreadful sequel novel, set for publication next May.

Dreadful follows amnesiac Dread Lord Gavrax, who must fake evil while uncovering his past after a magical blast.

Rozakis and Titan tease returning Dreadful characters, a goblin B&B, and a funny, cosy fantasy world growing larger.

Crashed: A Dreadful Comic will be published by Titan Comics, set in the universe of Caitlin Rozakis' Dreadful, her 2024 debut novel, published by sister company Titan Books, and a New York Times Bestseller. Dreadful by Caitlin Rozakis, the pen name of Rebecca Rozakis, is described as a sharp-witted, high fantasy farce with cosy and satirical elements. The original story follows the Dread Lord Gavrax, an evil wizard who wakes up in his half-destroyed workshop with amnesia; no memories, singed eyebrows, and a growing sense of dread. He quickly realises that the terrifying overlord everyone fears is him. With a castle full of goblins, a princess locked in a cell, killer moat squid, and his own dark schemes closing in, Gav, as his amnesiac self prefers. must improvise and fake being evil while piecing together his past.

Duncan Baizley, head of creative and business development at Titan Comics and Titan Manga, acquired the rights to Crashed: A Dreadful Comic, while Titan Books senior managing editor, George Sandison, acquired world English-language rights, including audio, for Half-Baked, the sequel novel to Dreadful, to be published next May. Rebecca Rozakis' agent, Sarah Fisk at the Tobias Agency, negotiated the deal. Titan Books describes Half-Baked as "the story of an unlikely team-up between a goatherd who inherits a magical destiny she doesn't want and a necromancer's heir who only dreams of opening a bakery", with characters Orla and Valevna from Dreadful returning alongside a new cast. Meanwhile, Dreadful follows the Dread Lord Gavrax, who the publisher describes as waking "up in an evil wizard's workshop with no memories (and no eyebrows) after a magical explosion… only to realise the evil wizard is none other than himself".

George Sandison said: "Caitlin's ability to create uplifting, nuanced and hilarious fantasy worlds has never been in doubt, and I consider it the most ridiculous privilege to be allowed to make books with her and call it work. What she's serving in Half-Baked – the characters familiar and new, the expanding Dreadful universe, the cakes! – is the mouth-watering and joyous call to bake a better world together we all need."

Rebecca Rozakis added, "I'm so thrilled to revisit the world of Dreadful with Titan. Working with George Sandison and the rest of the Titan Books team is always a delight, and I'm so excited for my graphic novel debut with Titan Comics. I can't wait to share the goblin B&B in all its ramshackle, wacky splendour." And her agent, Sarah Fisk, concluded, "People ask me at every book event I go to if there's going to be a sequel to Dreadful. I'm so excited I finally get to answer them with a yes! Not only will there be a sequel, but there will also be original comics. The way Caitlin develops stories is astounding, and I'm so honoured to be working with her."

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