Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Sells For $15, Variants Go For A Lot Higher

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 sells for $15 on eBay, while variant covers go for a lot more, as the market reacts well.

Jim Lee 1:100 variant reaches $160 raw, $250 in CGC 9.8 condition.

Comic stores report rapid sell-outs, with second printing due November 27.

Fans eagerly discuss the sell-out and chase for variants online.

Expect more multiple printings announcements as the standard Absolute Wonder Woman #1 sold copies on eBay yesterday for up to $15 and CGC 9.8 slabbed for $60. Variants were selling for more, with the 1:100 Jim Lee cover selling for $160 raw and a 9.8 CGC slabbed copy for $250. The Jonboy Meyers foil cover for $50, the Sozomaika foil cover for $60 and $85 CGC, the Jeff Dekal 1:50 variant for $50, the NYCC free giveaway ashcan for $45. the Dan Panosian connecting variant for $40, the Skottie Young cover for $50, the 1:25 Dan Panosian variant for $50, or $90 CGC and the Jim Lee foil variant for a mere $10…. or $70 CGC. The foil logo is for cover price of $60 CGC, and the foil Jim Lee also for cover price of $70 CGC.

Kaboom Comics of Weslaco, Texas, posted, "Another Absolute Title completely gone! Absolute Wonder Woman #1 is SOLD OUT! But don't worry, a second printing will be available in-store on November 27th! Don't miss out on hot new titles, become a PULL MEMEBER today!" While Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics in Ankeny, Iowa tells us, "Today was very odd. Absolute Wonder Woman non-foil covers sold out in stores fast as heck. People called about the non-foil covers, and when told the foil covers were the only ones left, they passed. I am going with that people are thinking the non-foil Absolute Batman issues went for more than the cover price on the after-market, so get the non-foil WW ones, or maybe one of the other local stores ran out of the non-foils or both. We still have foil covers left of Absolute WW" And comic book fans were getting similar stories and posting online…

snarbages: "absolute wonder woman basically sold out at my shop and its not even noon"

"absolute wonder woman basically sold out at my shop and its not even noon" cola: "Walked into the comic store and they unprompted said "absolute wonder woman is sold out" wtf"

"Walked into the comic store and they unprompted said "absolute wonder woman is sold out" wtf" iyala : "went to my comic book store to look for absolute wonder woman today and they told me it was sold out but this old man was like Oh here i don't want it as bad as you do AND HE LET ME HAVE IT the last copy and it was this BEAUTIFUL VARIANT AHHH"

: "went to my comic book store to look for absolute wonder woman today and they told me it was sold out but this old man was like Oh here i don't want it as bad as you do AND HE LET ME HAVE IT the last copy and it was this BEAUTIFUL VARIANT AHHH" Jared Bird said "My LCS was entirely sold out of both Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman when they launched. F-ck yeah"

said "My LCS was entirely sold out of both Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman when they launched. F-ck yeah" ΔIMI: "I GOT THE LAST COPYYYYYOYJKTJFJCJXKXJF IT'S NOT A VARIANT BUT IDGAF"

"I GOT THE LAST COPYYYYYOYJKTJFJCJXKXJF IT'S NOT A VARIANT BUT IDGAF" Octavia: "I heard from my friend who visited the LCS today that Absolute Wonder Woman sold out Think this is the first time in a while since I heard a WW story in Cyprus being fully sold out"

The second printing will be out on the 27th of November alongside Absolute Wonder Woman #2.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 Second Printing Cvr A Hayden Sherman

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

EISNER WINNER KELLY THOMPSON AND BREAKOUT ARTIST HAYDEN SHERMAN REINVENT WONDER WOMAN FROM THE GROUND UP! Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

THOMPSON & SHERMAN'S RED-HOT REIMAGINING OF WONDER WOMAN UNLEASHES MONSTER MAYHEM! Gateway City has never seen anything like the Harbinger-Prime, the enormous, ravenous monster that has just risen from the depths of the ocean to darken its shores…but the Harbinger has never seen anything like the unstoppable Diana, Princess of the Underworld! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

