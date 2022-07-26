Ahoy Comics Gather All Their G.I.L.T Together In October 2022 Solicits

Ahoy Comics collects Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet's G.I.L.T. in their October 2022 solicits and solicitations. I rather liked the comic book, and this will just make it easier to force on friends saying "no, seriously, just read it, give it back to me later when you've bought your own copy, it's so good". I am a sucker for a mad time travel story. They also have continuing issues of Highball and Justice Warriors in Ahoy Comics' October 2022 solicits and solicitations.

GILT TP (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG221091

(W) Alisa Kwitney (A / CA) Mauricet

In this "fusion of The Golden Girls, Sex and the City, and Twilight Zone" (IGN), Eisner-nominated writer Alisa Kwitney and artist Mauricet introduce unlikely time-travelers Hildy and Trista. Hildy has a big secret: Her Manhattan apartment comes with a time portal and membership in G.I.L.T., the Guild of Independent Lady Temporalists. Their prime directive: Do not alter the past without co-op board approval! Beautiful, never-before-seen art from Mauricet rounds out the volume.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 16.99

HIGHBALL #2 CVR A HARPER (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG221092

AUG221093 – HIGHBALL #2 CVR B 3 COPY INVC MCCREA (MR) – 4.99

(W) Stuart Moore (A / CA) Fred Harper

Highball and his fellow space pilots travel to the sanctum of the Mentok, alien rulers of humanity, where they learn… nothing, as usual. They just blow a bunch of stuff up! Plus, the mystery of the captain deepens. Wait, is that even a thing? I can't remember.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JUSTICE WARRIORS #5 CVR A CLARKSON (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG221094

AUG221095 – JUSTICE WARRIORS #5 CVR B 5 COPY INCV BORS (MR) – 4.99

(W) Matt Bors (A / CA) Ben Clarkson

In the outrageous new book that Boing Boing calls "all the glorious dystopian satire you hoped it would be," Swamp Cop, Schitt, and the rest of the force are under siege as the Libra Gang mounts an assault on police headquarters! Meanwhile, Bubble City's ruling Prince grows extremely distraught over his plummeting poll numbers.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

Posted in: Ahoy, Comics | Tagged: ahoy, Comics, gilt, Solicits