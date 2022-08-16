All 34 Covers To Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #1 Including Exclusives

Next week sees the release of the new pulp crime series Gun Honey from Titan Comics, Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #1. And they are launching with a tonne of exclusive covers from a variety of retailers as well as one or two of their own as well. No acetate covers yet though… bdetails below…

GUN HONEY: BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1

Writer: Charles Ardai

Artist: Ang Hor Kheng

Colorist: Asifur Rahman

Letterer: David Leach

Publisher: Titan Comics (Hard Case Crime imprint)

32pp, $3.99, On Sale: August 24, 2022

"THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." ED BRUBAKER

2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW

SERIES!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from

her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run

from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless

enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?

Forbidden Planet

Golden Apple

Great Wall of Comics

Unknown Comics

Hive Comics

KRS Comics and Foil Cover Convention Exclusive versions

Nomasss Comics

Pack

Peg City Comics Exclusive

616 Comics

Another Universe