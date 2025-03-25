Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond

Universal & Ad Populum Are Joint "Back-Up" Bidders For Diamond Comics

Universal Distribution and Ad Populum are named joint "back-up" bidders for Diamond Comics in case the Alliance bid falls through

This morning, Bleeding Cool reported that Diamond Comic Distributors had selected Alliance Entertainment as the successful bidder in its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Sale, held yesterday and today in New York City. We can now confirm that the sale included the core operations of Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., Alliance Game Distributors, Collectible Grading Authority, and Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles. However, it excludes Diamond's interests in Comic Exporters, Comic Holdings, and Diamond UK, along with Diamond UK's assets.

It's already had a strong impact on Alliance's share price. The debtors are finalizing an asset purchase agreement with Alliance Entertainment, which will be submitted to the court docket ahead of a scheduled Sale Hearing. This hearing, set for the 27th of March before Judge Rice in Baltimore, will determine the final approval of the sale.

In addition to Alliance Entertainment's designation as the successful bidder, a combined bid from Universal Distribution and Ad Populum was selected as the back-up bid, providing a fallback option should the primary transaction falter. Universal is the big Canadian comics distributor and the Stalking Horse bidder of this auction, while Ad Populum is the owner of action figure manufacturer NECA, Joseph Enterprises of Chia Pet and The Clapper, Rubies of Halloween costumes fame, Enesco, Kidrobot, WizKids, ExKaliber, Graceland, Smiffys, and Radical Share. I understand that this joint bid was significantly higher than Alliance's Stalking Horse bid on their own.

Diamond Comic Distributors also set out a list of contracts that Alliance Entertainment will inherit as part of the sale, including with Hasbro, Skybound, Netflix, Pokémon, Wizards of the Coast, Cryptozoic, Viz, and Toho, as well as a booth at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Contract Counterparty Title of Contract Debtor Party 207 Redco LLC Agreement of Lease (as amended) Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. 74850, INC. License Agreement Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC accessiBe Ltd. Terms of Service Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Arcane Tinmen ApS Distributor Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Ares Games, Srl Premium Services Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Big Box Property Owner E, LLC Commercial Lease of 2251 Picadilly Drive Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Card Department, A Department of Bandai Co., LTD. Sales and Distribution Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Comic-Con 2025 2025 SDCC Booth Contract Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Creative Mind Energy Distribution Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Cryptozoic Entertainment Distribution Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Cryptozoic Entertainment LLC Diamond Fulfillment Services Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. da Vinci Editrice S.r.l. d/b/a DV Giochi or DV Games Fulfillment Services Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Dire Wolf Digital, LLC Games, Inc. Premium Services Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Fanroll (f/k/a Metallic Dice Games (MDG)) Flooring Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Goodman Games LLC Flooring Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Green Ronin Publishing Distribution Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Green Ronin Publishing Fulfillment Service Proposal Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Gut Bustin' Games, LLC Premium Services Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Hasbro Consumer Products Licensing Limited Merchandise License Agreement Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Imagine Fulfillment Services, LLC Fulfillment Services Agreement Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC IPT Memphis DC LLC Lease Agreement (as amended) Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Jasco Games LLC dba UVS Games Distributorship Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. Distributorship Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Lions Gate Ancillary LLC Merchandising License Agreement Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Loren Coleman (Catalyst Games) Flooring Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Monster Fight Club Premium Services Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Netflix CPX, LLC and Netflix CPX International, B.V. Overall Merchandising License Agreement Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Paizo Inc Distribution Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Phoenix Fort Wayne, LLC Commercial Lease of 2701 S. Coliseum Blvd, Suite 1201, Fort Wayne, IN 46803 Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Publisher Services, Inc (PSI) Distributor Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Ravensburger North America Inc. Lorcana Distributor Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Renegade Games, Inc. Fulfillment Services Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Rubin & Frieda Fenster Family LTD Partnership Commercial Lease of 1546 Victory Boulevard, Glendale, CA Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC SFV York Road, LLC Lease Agreement (as amended) Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Skybound, LLC (Invincible) Amendment #1 to Licensing Agreement Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Skybound, LLC (TWD) Licensing Agreement Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Skyscraper Studios, Inc. d/b/a Roll for Combat Flooring Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Spin Master Ltd. Distribution Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Synthesis Entertainment Merchandise License "Lost in Space" Amendment No. 3 Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Tee Turtle LLC Distribution Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. The Army Painter Fulfillment Agreement proposal Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. The Kroger Co., Fred Meyer Stores & O.K.&B. Standard Industrial/Commercial Multi-Tenant Lease (as amended) Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. The Pokémon Company International, Inc. Pokémon TCG Terms Of Sale – CIP Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. The Upper Deck Company Distributor Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Toho International Inc. Merchandising License Agreement Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Toho International Inc. and Legendary Licensince, LLC Merchandising License Agreement Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Ultra Pro International LLC 2017 Ultra Pro International LLC Hobby Distribution Program for North American Markets Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Ultra Pro International LLC Hobby Distribution Program Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Ultra Pro International LLC Hobby Distribution Program Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS Incentive Program Agreement (as amended) Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. USAOPOLY, Inc. Distributor Sales Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. VIZ Media LLC Distribution Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Wizards of the Coast Distributor Agreement Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc.

