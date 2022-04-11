Frank Cho May Have The Most "Outrage" Comics Sketch Cover Ever

When Frank Cho goes to comic conventions, he creates a number of original sketch covers, using superhero characters that recall his comic strip style of Liberty Meadows. Originally dubbed the 'Outrage' covers after a specific reuse of Spider-Gwen that incensed the original creators of the character, it doesn't seem to have stopped him, and he has continued with a focus on satirical concepts of sexuality expressed in comic book covers, and the consumption of wheat cakes. Though there might not be as many convention opportunities around, Frank Cho has taken to posting online listings for live auction sites and services such as Big Wow and Whatnot for some of his latest, though he did make it to the Fan Expo Philadelphia this weekend, including a live drawing session.

And his take on the famous marriage between Doctor Otto Octavious and Aunt May had to lead the pack. Sorry, you're not going to get any others to beat that.

Black Cat is back with the pancakes – just the one fork though. They will have to share.

He also continued the "Wonder Woman sleeps with" series that caused such a storm last time. Hmm, he hasn't done Storm yet. And we got a glimpse of those he was working on at Fan Expo Philadelphia.

Because sometimes it seems that even Frank Cho runs out of ideas.

He posted this Spider-Woman sketch cover as seen above, to Bill Sienkiewicz's response on Facebook, "It's nice to see a gorgeous Illustration by you that doesn't have some sexual pun in a word balloon -more of This please, you talented monster". Frank replied "Truth be told, I couldn't think of a sexual pun, Bill." Is Frank Cho losing his touch? "Quick nurse, inject ten centilitres of liquidised wheatcakes, stat! Nurse, what are you wearing? Oh I see, you are one of Frank Cho's nurses, I guess he's better already…"

But seriously, can anyone suggest an Outrage line for Frank Cho for the above image. He's clearly going through a dry patch.