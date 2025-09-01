Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, imperial

Amazing Spider-Man #11 Will Be A Surprise Imperial Crossover

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #11 features a surprise crossover with Marvel's major Imperial cosmic event.

Peter Parker is stranded off-world, facing galactic wars involving Skrulls, Wakandans, Kree, and Inhumans.

Rocket Raccoon and Symbie, a Venom-like Jeff the Land Shark, join Spider-Man in a cosmic adventure.

First non-Imperial series to tie into the ongoing Imperial event, shifting Spider-Man's saga to space.

Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz is published on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. And while much is made of the identities of the various Spider-Men within the comic book in question, and some folk getting rather cross about the knowledge, Peter Parker, as the preview shows, is on another planet, and has been there for quite some time. And as the preview and various covers show, getting mixed up with Rocket Raccoon and Symbie – Marvel's attempt to create a symbiote Venom version of Jeff The Land Shark – wearing a flexisuit derived from Technarchs, looking like Warlock in Spider-Man form. But also, unable to get back to Earth and why? Because of Imperial. And the galactic wars playing out across the cosmos between Skrull, Wakandans, Kree, Inhumans and the rest.

That's right, Amazing Spider-Man #11 is the first non-Imperial comic to tie in to the Imperial event currently playing out in the cosmic side of the Marvel universe. It doesn't often get the chance for that sort of thing. And it's something Dr Starblood might want to bring up with Peter Parker. The real Peter Parker, that is.

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC! A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions. One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE! The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

