Amazing Spider-Man #13 Preview: Two Hobgoblins for the Price of One

Amazing Spider-Man #13

by Zeb Wells & John Romita Jr., cover by John Romita Jr.

Hobgoblin's story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn! Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin! What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620200301311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620200301321 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 13 STEGMAN X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200301331 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 13 MANDRYK BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620200301361 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 13 MOBILI LCSD 2022 VARIANT – $3.99 US

