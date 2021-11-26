Amazing Spider-Man #80 Preview: Too Many Spider-People

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Bleeding Cool's way of saying "thanks for the clicks" by giving you more opportunities to click on more articles, lovingly generated to 90% completion by a previewbot and then artfully enhanced with clickbait headlines and just enough commentary in the opening paragraph to meet Bleeding Cool's clickbait SEO standards (and not a penny more!). We're happy because our article count is bolstered, you're happy because, assuming you can get through all the popup ads, you get a sneak peek of the Marvel and DC comics coming out next week. Everybody wins! Kicking off the Black Friday edition of Friday Night Previews we have Amazing Spider-Man #80, in which Ben Reilly has trouble remembering his name. It's okay, Ben. There are so many Spider-people, everyone has trouble keeping track of them. Check out the preview below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80

SEP210828

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Mike Dowling (CA) Arthur Adams

• Kraven's trap is sprung, and Spider-Man is sent into a hallucinatory spiral that will test his sanity like never before.

• For Spider-Man to get through this, he's going to have to do the impossible. That's Spidey's M.O., but is Ben Reilly up to it?

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

