Amazing Spider-Man #88 Vs Batman #120 – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Amazing Spider-Man, which has held the top spot for five out of the last six weeks, drops down to fifth place without even the Batman monthly to beat it. X-Men, Devil's Reign, Detective Comics and Saga do the trick.

Amazing Spider-Man #88 Batman #120 X Lives of Wolverine #2 Dark Knights of Steel #4 Detective Comics #1051 Daredevil Woman Without Fear #2 Geiger 80 Page Giant #1 Star Wars Crimson Reign #2 Sabretooth #1 Spawn #326

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Rodman Comics: Not a bad sales week. Batman took the top spot. Geiger 80 Page Giant took second place, leaving us with only a few copies left. A great strong showing. People like Geiger. Savage Spider-Man did not crack our top ten which surprised me while Amazing Spider-Man did sell out for us and made third place. Of course, Amazing did have the first appearance of a new character which causes comics to sell in this day and age.

Ssalefish Comics: Amazing Spider-Man's Goblin Queen moved copies this week, quite a few more than usual making them the clear cut victor of the week. Batman and Detective both sold roughly the same with Batman leading just a smidge. Star Wars' theme park tie-in "Halcyon Legacy" performed better than an average Star Wars title including the 1:10 variant being hot.

Graham Crackers: No big surprises here, with ASM and Batman on the top of the list. Nocterra puts an independent title on the top 10 for us without it being a #1. Geiger 80-Page Special barely missed the top 10 as well.

Fat Jack's: Fed Ex sent our DCs to the wrong side of the country. Therefore, there are none on our top 10 list.

If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.