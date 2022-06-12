Angel #6 Preview: Spike Goes Hollywood

Spike takes a role in Cordelia's TV show in this preview of Angel #6, in stores Wednesday from BOOM! Studios. Check out the preview below.

ANGEL #6

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220629

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

Angel might have left LA, but his problems seem to follow him wherever he goes. With Cordelia struggling to keep the show together without him, she turns to a very familiar face as a potential new co-star, one whose past is also catching up with them!

In Shops: 6/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

