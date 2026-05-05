Posted in: AWA, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, punisher, wolverine

Punisher Writer Benjamin Percy Signs Up For Two More Years With Marvel

Current Punisher, Deadpool and Darth Maul writer Benjamin Percy signs a contract for two years with Marvel Comics

Article Summary Benjamin Percy confirms a new two-year Marvel Comics contract, teasing more stories and secret projects ahead.

Current Marvel writer Benjamin Percy is behind Punisher, Deadpool and Darth Maul, with Wolverine and Ghost Rider credits.

Beyond comics, Benjamin Percy is an acclaimed novelist and screenwriter known for Red Moon, The Dark Net and The Stand tie-in.

The renewed Marvel deal signals more Benjamin Percy work at Marvel over the next two years and likely less at DC Comics.

Benjamin Percy posts to social media, saying, "Very pleased to say I've signed another two-year contract with Marvel Comics. I'm honestly having the time of my life (and there are so many cool things secretly in the works). Excited to share more stories with you."

Benjamin Percy is an American author, novelist, short story writer, essayist, comic book writer, and screenwriter. He's best known in novels for books that blend literary elements with horror, sci-fi, thriller, and post-apocalyptic themes. They include the likes of The Wilding (2010), werewolf novel Red Moon (2013), a post-apocalyptic reimagining of The Lewis and Clark Expedition, or the Corps of Discovery Expedition to cross the newly acquired western portion of the country after the Louisiana Purchase, as The Dead Lands (2015), The Dark Net (2017), which I literally pulled off the shelf two hours ago, fancying a reread to see if it holds up, and The Sky Vault (2023).

He has also published short story collections Refresh, Refresh and The Language of Elk, and a book of essays on writing and genre fiction called Thrill Me (2016).

He's also been a contributing editor for Esquire magazine, which he wrote for, as well as for GQ, The Paris Review, and others. He has received honours including a Whiting Award (2008) in Fiction, a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, Pushcart Prizes, and inclusions in Best American Short Stories. He has taught at the Iowa Writers' Workshop and served as writer-in-residence at St. Olaf College. All very high faluting. He has also worked on the TV series Urban Cowboy, films such as Summering and the short horror film 13th Night, which he wrote and directed. And in 2025, Percy began publishing The End Times, a serial novel told in newspapers, co-written with Stephen King in the world of King's novel The Stand.

But here at Bleeding Cool, he is mostly known for writing violent, gritty superhero comic books for Marvel, such as Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Deadpool, X-Force, Red Hulk, Hellverine, Darth Maul, Predator and the current ongoing Punisher series. As well as (slightly) lighter fare for DC Comics with Green Arrow and Teen Titans, and Devil's Highway and Year Zero from AWA. But this contract makes it more likely he'll be doing more Marvel work over the next two years, and less for DC Comics.

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