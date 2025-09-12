Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, random house graphic, Trung Le Nguyen, Trungles

Angelica And The Bear Prince By Trung Le Nguyen Gets 100,000 Print Run

Angelica and the Bear Prince, a new graphic novel by Trung Le Nguyen, has got a 100,000 print run from Random House Graphic

Angelica and the Bear Prince, a new graphic novel by Trung Le Nguyen from Random House Graphic, has received a 100,000 print run ahead of its publication on the 7th of October. Trung Le Nguyen, also known as Trungles, is a Vietnamese American cartoonist and they are best known as the author of the graphic novel The Magic Fish, also published by Random House Graphic in 2020. They also drew Twisted Romance, written by Alex de Campi from Image Comics and Fauns & Fairies: The Adult Fantasy Coloring Book from Oni Press.

Being a teenager is no fairy tale . . . but that doesn't mean you can't find a little magic. A high schooler's journey to recover from burnout leads to a surprising romance with a twist from the bestselling author of The Magic Fish. Angelica was the girl who could do it all—until suddenly, she couldn't. Burnout hit hard. Now, after some very low moments, she's ready to get her life back together, thanks to her friends, and one very surprising source of comfort. A bear. Peri is the mascot of the local theater. He's been sending Angelica supportive messages from his social. They've become friends, and Angelica might even have . . . a crush? Determined to find the human behind the bear costume, Angelica gets an internship at the theater. She might never go back to being the girl who can do everything, but perhaps she is becoming the girl who can magically have it all.

