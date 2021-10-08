Avengers #49 Preview: Namor Won't Commit to Peaceful Transfer of Power

Avengers #49 is in stores on Wednesday, and in typical Marvel fashion, this preview shows another tale ripped-from-the-headlines, as King Namor refuses to give up the Atlantean throne despite the wishes of his people. Will Namor be able to cling to power by any means necessary? Will the fish version of Mike Pence refuse to certify the Atlantean election results? The only way to find out is to pick up the issue on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

AVENGERS #49

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211182

AUG211185 – AVENGERS #49 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Javi Garron

"WORLD WAR SHE-HULK" Goes Nuclear!

War beneath the waves. The Winter Hulk has been sent to Atlantis with a dark mission. And things will get even darker and bloodier if the Russian super-assassin Red Widow has her way. But no matter who wins, She-Hulk and the Avengers will be changed forever! And next month, it all explodes in AVENGERS #750! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

