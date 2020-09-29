Bane Versus Joker For 2021? (Joker War Zone Spoilers)

We mentioned this before, but now we can show our working out a bit better. Last year saw the conclusion of Tom King's Batman run, which was structured like a remake of the moment in Knightfall when Bane broke Batman's back, just stretched out in a meta-fashion across fifty issues. I loved it. We saw the Joker return, as one of Bane's men, running Gotham, controlled via the Psycho Pirate and the Ventriloquist. It concluded with Bane, shot by Thomas Wayne, and placed in a coma in Arkham Asylum, only to then break Thomas Wayne's back as well. It's his thing.

This year has seen James Tynion IV's Joker War play out, as the Joker and his men take over Gotham, not to rule it but to ruin it. But what of Bane and Joker Today's Joker War Zone reveals that 2021 may see the Joker deal with Bane. Not for controlling him, not for making him one of Bane's flunkies but something very different. The Joker blames Bane for wasting the death of Alfred on Damian Wayne, rather than using it to destroy Bruce Wayne.

He did. Remember this?

Joker knows all about the power of the traumatic moment, The Killing Joke is based on nothing else. And this moment was a) denied the Joker and b) wasted on the kid. For this crime, in 2021, the Joker intends to wreak revenge on Bane.

To the extent that you may see Batman and Bane being forced to work together, against a common foe…

BATMAN THE JOKER WAR ZONE #1

DC COMICS

JUL200413

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $5.99

