Barbarities Boys Love Manga In Seven Seas September 2022 Solicits

As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Seven Seas Entertainment, who translate Japanese manga into English, for September 2022, where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure. And it begins with a new series, Barbarities by Tsuta Suzuki.

In this beautiful Boys' Love/BL romance inspired by Renaissance Europe, a dashing viscount tries to woo a serious nobleman! Lord Montague is a powerful figure in the nation, in need of a bodyguard following a threat to his life. Enter Viscount Adam Canning: a dashing blond-haired nobleman who swears to use his combat skills to protect Lord Montague…and woo anyone who catches his fancy while staying at Lord Montague's estate. When Adam sees Lord Montague's nephew, Joel, Adam is immediately smitten. But Joel is a serious young man, too busy rooting out crime and corruption to fall for Adam's charms. Of course, that just makes Adam want him more! Can Joel stay focused on his lofty ideals, or will he fall for the devilishly handsome viscount?

Hajime and the beautiful women around him pause their epic fantasy adventures for some slice-of-life comedy. Follow the everyday antics of the crew in this new collection of 4-panel comics!

Fate Graphite has never tasted true power. Born into a world with two kinds of people-those with superior skills and those without-he's been shunned his entire life. Fate's skill is Gluttony, a curse that leaves him constantly hungry… until he awakens its terrible potential. When he kills someone, he can devour their skills and feed his insatiable appetite. How many lives will it take for Fate's Gluttony to finally be satisfied?

It's always nice to have more friends and customers. As they say, the more the merrier! However, when Nekoyama and company visit the cat massage therapists one day, they find a new massage parlor right next door-run by dogs! Now the two parlors will have to fight like, well, cats and dogs to keep their customers!

A beautiful collection of sweet and provocative yuri romances. Want a little spice with your sugar? Cats and Sugar Bowls serves up nine bite-sized tales about love between women. Rena and Sanae are like a pair of naughty kitties who act far more innocent than they really are. Touka, while looking for a lover willing to indulge her more extreme BDSM fantasies, runs into her boss at a bondage club. All these delights and more await!

Banaza, a young merchant, is summoned to an unfamiliar world to become a legendary hero! But his unimpressive stats disqualify him, and Banaza isn't sent home, but exiled to the edge of a monster-filled forest. Fortune takes a turn when his first battle bumps him to Level 2-and his previously NPC-grade stats leap to infinity! Banaza is determined to live a normal life despite his god-level power, but his world is turned upside down yet again when he meets Fenrys, a fair maiden who happens to be a fiendish demon. Kick back and chill with Banaza's tale of cheating his way to an easy-going existence in a thrilling fantasy world!

A collection of Chinese folktales vividly adapted into manga! This beautiful retelling of Chinese folktales highlights the relationships between humans and non-humans. Whether fantastical, like the love story of the Dragon King's Daughter, or intense, like the bond between hunter and beast, this stunning collection of five stories delves into traditional Chinese lore and myth.

Shii is the only human left in a city inhabited by nothing but machines. As she flees through the eerie streets, hunted by the sinister Triangle Head, she encounters a golem named Bulb. Can Shii survive long enough to form a friendship with this strange creature, and perhaps even change the world?

A cosmic disaster changed the Earth forever, stripping away every last drop of color from the world. Mankind also changed: the familiar human face is almost forgotten in a world now populated wholly by mutants. Against the backdrop of a moody urban landscape, a lone wolf investigator named Avidia relies on both his wits and extraordinary gun to hunt down the world's last hidden scraps of color. He soon crosses paths with a very special girl-one who just might hold the key to bringing back what the world has lost.

A stylish noir-punk thriller set in a world stripped of its color and humanity. This visually striking manga series is presented in two-tone printing that contrasts a gritty, monochromatic world with sudden electric splashes of neon color.

In 1946, someone discovered an island where dinosaurs had survived into the present. Through breeding and genetic manipulation, humans managed to increase their population and supercharge their popularity! Until, well… the unfortunate accident, when people's attitudes soured on the idea of visiting dinosaurs. This story follows a rookie zookeeper who is newly hired at Enoshima Dinoland, a struggling dinosaur sanctuary, and the fascinating creatures who need specialized love and care!

When corporate drone Reiji wakes up in another world, he comes face-to-face with a fatally wounded werewolf. Thankfully, Reiji's new Medicine Maker skill enables him to brew uniquely effective potions. Alongside his new wolf-girl friend, Reiji and his amazing cures are ready to revolutionize this fantasy world. Be they an old man seeking the secret of youth or an elven archer with blurry vision, all comers are welcome to his countryside pharmacy.

When the duke was a young boy, a witch made it so that any living thing he touched died. Unable to cope with such a cursed child, his family sent him away to live in an old mansion. Now a young man, his only companions are an elderly butler and his childhood friend, a buxom, blonde maid named Alice. Despite the fact that touching the duke means instant death, Alice is constantly teasing him, getting close and flirting mercilessly. But even though Alice loves to make the duke blush, her affection for him is the real deal. Can the two figure out a way to break the witch's spell?

One moment Kanami is visiting his sick little sister in the hospital, and the next thing he knows, he wakes up in a dark corridor full of cutthroat warriors and bloodthirsty monsters. Kanami quickly learns that he is in the "labyrinth," a deadly 100-floor dungeon in a fantasy world-and for those able to reach the deepest level, a wish will be granted. Kanami seems to have received magic powers and a special unnamed skill that kicks in whenever he is overwhelmed, which helps him stabilize but has a disturbing effect on his emotions and mind. After attracting the attention of a mysterious girl, Kanami may have the power he needs to return home to his ailing sister… but at what price?

People are often reincarnated into fantasy worlds to answer a higher calling. In this case, that means a quest to find the perfect toilet. Behold as dragon scales are converted into toilet seats and slimes are used as moist wipes in this unique adventure about heroes who truly give a crap.

Mimori Touka and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the world's resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him in a dungeon to die-but, it turns out, Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

A hilarious, full-color manga about scheming cats from the creator of Yokai Cats! "Let us teach the humans about the horror of cats!" They may seem cute and cuddly (okay, they definitely are), but this secret society of cats is up to no good! Under the direction of the purple-caped General, The Evil Secret Society of Cats schemes against humanity in a series of hilarious plots as adorable as they are diabolical. Can these cats effectively terrorize the humans, or are they doomed to be petted rather than feared? Don't miss this full-color manga tale of sweet but sinister shenanigans!

A hilarious, full-color manga about scheming cats from the creator of Yokai Cats (also licensed by Seven Seas)!

Lose yourself in a new world of ghoulish adventure in this fantasy gaming tale!

When Kotone receives the latest Full Drive virtual reality game-Free Life Fantasy Online-from her younger sister Akina, she dives right in. Unfortunately, as a noob to virtual reality, Kotone accidentally creates an impossibly difficult character. Now she's stuck as a zombie! How will she start her second life online when her character is already dead?

Rei Yokoyamada, a high schooler whose father works for a film production company, is inspired to create his own short film with his friends. One day, while out to find actors, he spots tabloid-like notices that the adult film star Papico lives in his area. When he takes them down to protect her, he runs into the woman herself. Little does he know that Papico is about to get dragged into a strange, supernatural happening… where she grows to the size of a giant!

The newest manga from the blockbuster creator behind Gantz and Inuyashiki! Don't miss this intense science fiction tale of epic proportions.

Rei Yokoyamada, a high schooler whose father works for a film production company, is inspired to create his own short film with his friends. One day, while out to find actors, he spots tabloid-like notices that the adult film star Papico lives in his area. When he takes them down to protect her, he runs into the woman herself. Little does he know that Papico is about to get dragged into a strange, supernatural happening…where she grows to the size of a giant!

Uchimura Dennosuke is just an ordinary Japanese salaryman, until he's sent to work in Vietnam where he dies in a hit-and-run accident. Uchimura is reincarnated and summoned to another world by the Demon King, who offers him a new job-as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of his army! Uchimura is faced with an offer he can't refuse, but can he do the job?

Tall and busty high school girl Takano Hitomi has shark teeth, a looming presence, and an intense facial expression. However, looks can be deceiving. Beneath her imposing frame and piercing glare, Hitomi-chan is a sweet first-year student who just wants to overcome her social anxiety and make some friends. Enter Usami Yuu, a second-year boy who is shorter than Hitomi but not put off by her intimidating looks. A friendship blossoms-and maybe more!

Takuma was just another awkward gamer, but a twist of fate sees him summoned to another world-in the body of a demon lord! And no one's more terrified of the prospect than Takuma himself. He may have power, but he's in way over his head. So he decides to pretend to be the monster he looks like, and accidentally winds up with a pair of gorgeous slaves: a voluptuous elf and cat girl. It's not what any of them wanted, but they'll have to figure out how to work together if they want to survive!

In an attempt to save a child from a wild beast, skilled hunter Shin Nakajima was killed by a bear. But a goddess has summoned him to another world-along with his prized Remington Model 870 shotgun! It's going to take more than standard skills to protect himself from the fantasy creatures in this place. Enter the beautiful elf Saran, who swiftly comes to his aid: she towers over him, is an elite hunter in this environment, and has a sweet nature that instantly attracts Nakajima. The feeling is mutual, so this unlikely pair is about to become a power couple in the fantasy wild!

It's a familiar story: a popular high school student gives their plain friend a makeover and transforms their life. But this time, both the popular student and the plain friend are boys! Mido Kenshiro has loved cosmetics all his life, keeping his obsession a secret. But when his childhood friend Hiura lets Kenshiro practice applying makeup on him, the results are earth-shattering-for both of them!

The Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon is full of secrets-and dangers. Kukoro, Mexy, and Ceres come to terms with captivity as Jean continues to hone the skills of his all-female party. Meanwhile, Cross learns more about the mysterious Holy Saint Slaughterer.

As the brilliant heir to a gigantic medical empire, Aoi Nemo had everything he could ever want… except love. The problem is that Kiru, the woman he fell for, is a deadly assassin! Desperate to see her again, Nemo puts out a hit on himself, and every attempt on his life is a "date" he wholeheartedly looks forward to. But Nemo's family has noticed that he's single, and they're determined to make him a proper match. The stage is set for over-the-top antics when Kiru crashes the matchmaking party with murderous intent!

Fifteen-year-old video game addict Yuna is set for life: she funds her shut-in lifestyle by playing the stock market and then spends every other free moment playing her favourite virtual reality MMO. After a game update, Yuna receives a way-too-cute bear outfit that's super overpowered! There's no way Yuna would ever wear something that embarrassing, but after being sucked into a fantasy world, she might not have a choice!

In this fantasy isekai tale, one slacker gets a rude awakening when he becomes the guardian of a dungeon! Masuda Keima just wants to sleep. Too bad for him, he's been pulled from sweet dreams and comfy sheets into a fantasy dungeon in another world! Not only is he charged with protecting it, but failure to do so will cost him his life. His only guide is the personification of the Dungeon Core, Rokuko-but she's a moron who can't even figure out how to drive away a group of bandits. If Keima ever wants to get some quality shut-eye again, he'll have to take over running this dungeon himself!

In this fantasy isekai tale, one slacker gets a rude awakening when he becomes the guardian of a dungeon!

During Japan's tumultuous Sengoku period, one man sells his son to a pack of devils in exchange for the power to rule. Forty-eight devils take forty-eight pieces of young Hyakkimaru, and the boy is left for dead. But through the assistance of a sage and a series of inventive prosthetics, Hyakkimaru survives. Together with the young thief Dororo, the now-grown Hyakkimaru embarks upon a quest to slay all the demons and retrieve the stolen pieces of his body. This classic story from Osamu Tezuka-the father of modern manga-is now reimagined in this gorgeous new adaptation by Satoshi Shiki, the artist of the manga Attack on Titan: Before the Fall.

Life gets super rough for idol Megumi Ayase when starlit (and magical!) Mami joins her agency and inadvertently usurps the top spot. Rather than backing down, Ayase leans into her jealousy and will stop at nothing to reclaim her throne… all while still doing her best to be a good senpai!

Saku is an ordinary young woman who works long hours and lives alone with her cat, Yukichi. Yukichi, however, is not an ordinary house cat. For one, the temperamental feline towers over Saku and walks around on two legs. Instead of playing with toy mice, he scours supermarket flyers for good deals and keeps the house spotless. With a pet like that, it's hard to tell who's taking care of who!

Roxy's life is a lonely one-out of all her tribe, she's the only one without the power of telepathy. Her days pass in silence, while people speak words she can never hear. But when she saves the life of a wandering witch, Roxy gets the chance of a lifetime: the opportunity to study as a magician's apprentice, and leave her strange home behind! Don't miss this brand-new tale in the Mushoku Tensei universe: the journey of Roxy, fated to be a star among magicians!

No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren't the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako's secret past! Whether it's at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl's every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?

There has to be a catch when a deluxe rental property is this cheap-and this one connects to a perilous dungeon in another world! Far from being dissuaded, Tooru jumps at the chance to sign the lease, hoping to go from high school dropout to big-time adventurer. He soon encounters a stranded knight: a gorgeous young woman named Ria. Tooru rescues her and takes her back to Earth, where she promptly mistakes him for a Great Sage, seeing normal things like running water for evidence of his powerful magic. Tooru may dreams of heroism, but first he has to figure out how to share an apartment with a cute girl from another world!

In the near future, a unique disease has swept across the planet: a virus that transforms humans into cats! And the horde is expanding, since if these adorable kitties snuggle with a human, the human is transformed into yet another cat. A small group of cat-loving survivors is trying to escape the madness, but how can you defend yourself against a threat you just want to cuddle and pet?! This wild new take on a post-apocalyptic survival tale will make you roll over and purr with delight!

Yoshio is a thirty-year-old shut-in with no job and no prospects, still living at home after all these years. His mundane life is suddenly interrupted when he receives a copy of The Village of Fate, an experimental game with graphics and A.I. like nothing he's ever seen before. In the game, he finds that the game characters are so intelligent, so reactive, so human that he starts to wonder if they might somehow be real people. Through his connection to their strangely vivid lives, Yoshio begins to discover the brightness that had been missing from his own existence.

The planet is in a constant state of tumult. Rival countries vie for power and resources while racing to create the latest technological breakthroughs; robots and cyborgs have become commonplace. What hope is left for a jaded humanity in an age of advances in cybernetics and artificial intelligence? Enter two cyborg girls outfitted with insurmountable combat capabilities. This is their story.

Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest-everything about her screams "elf," except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this lovable elf girl lose the weight-and keep it off?

Gene Fini, a production assistant and film fanatic in the movie capital Nyallywood, has been working on popcorn films with the baby-faced movie producer Joelle Davidovich "Pompo" Pomponette. One day, Gene finds a script written by Pompo and is blown away. When he says it deserves to be made, Pompo challenges him to do it himself-and now Gene is officially directing his first feature film! The hours are long and the challenges are endless, but Gene's passion for movies will fuel him through the gauntlet of making his own.

Barrier Masters: wielders of a rare and powerful guardian magic, entrusted with the lives of those under their protection. When his life on Earth ends, Lynos is fortunate to be reborn and to inherit this special gift. What's less fortunate is that he's been reborn as a child, and slated for sale as a slave. Narrowly avoiding a dire fate, he is taken as a servant by a prosperous noble family, where he is trained to become the guardian of its reigning members. Step by step, one trial after another, Lynos prepares for a life of adventure as a Barrier Master!

To vanquish the increasingly powerful Demon Lord, divine revelation ordained a party of heroes, each blessed with a unique power. That spelled trouble for Flum Apricot, a total weakling of a girl who has no idea what her power of "Reversal" even does. Betrayed and left behind with a wretched slave trader who enjoys nothing more than seeing his merchandise fight for their lives, Flum thinks all hope is lost-until she gets her hand on a massive, cursed sword. Finally, after so many years, she understands the nature of her power, and both she and her new companion Milkit are about to experience a huge "Reversal" of their fate!

Living the workaholic life in her mid-20s, Sei never expected she'd be summoned to another world, let alone obtain the power of a living Saint. And she especially didn't expect to be totally ignored by the locals! While the kingdom desperately needs a hero, it turns out Sei was just the backup option. Left alone, she explores her newfound powers at the royal Research Institute, unraveling the mysteries of magic potions. As she helps the sick and the dying, her talents reveal themselves. Might Sei be the Saint this world needs after all?

Makoto is a laidback teen who just wants to keep his head down and get through high school. His busty best friend Sakurai, however, is constantly pulling him into one shenanigan after another! Not only that, but she's always teasing him in provocative ways. Sure, Makoto's noticed that his friend has gotten super flirty, but that doesn't mean she "likes" him, right? Right?

If you think being reincarnated once is a big deal, try seven times. From lowly pharmacist to embattled knight, Rishe has lived many lives. This time around, she's determined to live in the lap of luxury-but there's just one catch. To make her extravagant dreams come true, she has to marry the prince who killed her in one of her previous lives! It's going to take every one of the skills she's honed over multiple lifetimes to accomplish this goal!

Sakamori Kagami has awakened in the world of Ark Earth Online, a game he plays religiously. The catch? Instead of his normal avatar-an old, bearded sorcerer-he finds himself in the body of a girl! Now he must convince the people of this world that he-she-is a pupil of the legendary wise man who vanished without a trace thirty years ago.

Our intrepid skeleton knight goes head-to-head with an undead army… alone! Will his skills be enough to defeat these creatures and the evil Cardinal Palurumo? And can his comrades-in-arms protect the citizens of Saureah in the meantime?

When the demon girl Patty finds she's too weak to summon an animal familiar, she chooses an old man named Norman to be her companion instead. Norman has a quirky appreciation for life in all its many forms and is quite the unconventional familiar for a demon like Patty. Together, they embark on an adventure driven by their shared weirdness!

High schooler Gamou Shouya is a dead man-sort of. The real Gamou Shouya is long gone, but his body lives on, inhabited by the soul of a boy who made a pact with the succubus Armelina. In exchange for his services as her personal hitman, Armelina is helping him hunt down the people who brutally murdered him and his family. The path ahead is dark and deadly, but Shouya's got nothing left to lose, not even his soul.

A sweet yuri love story by the creator of The Girl I Want is So Handsome! Shizuku is a shy girl who hardly talks to other people. Instead, she loses herself in creative writing, crafting a novel that she never plans to show anyone. But when Kaori-Shizuku's cute, popular classmate-gets her hands on Shizuku's manuscript, everything changes. Kaori is a huge fan, and suggests that Shizuku can get inspiration for her writing if the two of them start dating! Can these very different young ladies create their own love story together?

At the outlaw-infested city of Daniemi, Ryu meets Carlo, a former member of the trade metropolis's now-corrupt cops. Carlo's beloved Capo was murdered by a foul and craven lot, and Ryu agrees to help Carlo avenge him-only to get wrapped up in the conspiracy of the bigwigs who rule the town!

What if your pet cats were actually supernatural creatures known as yokai? With a neck that can stretch to steal food off the counter, or the ability to turn into a huge wall that blocks your way, these yokai cats are even more adorable and mischievous than typical felines! Get ready to be surprised and delighted by these "spirited" cats in a manga series the whole family can enjoy.

When Ayako's sister died, leaving her young daughter all alone, Ayako stepped up and took the child into her life. Now that her niece/adopted daughter is a teenager, a 30-something Ayako can sense first love in the air. Ayako teases her daughter about Takumi, their handsome and college-aged neighbor, who's been tutoring her since she was young-could they be a blossoming couple, since he's always beaming when he comes to their house? To Ayako's surprise, Takumi isn't interested in daughter dearest: he's long had a crush on Ayako herself!

Born the crown prince of a prosperous kingdom, Xie Lian was renowned for his beauty, strength, and purity. His years of dedication and noble deeds allowed him to ascend to godhood. But those who rise, can also fall… and fall he does, cast from the Heavens again and again and banished to the mortal realm. Eight hundred years after his mortal life, Xie Lian has ascended to godhood for the third time. Now only a lowly scrap collector, he is dispatched to wander the earthly realm to take on tasks appointed by the heavens to pay back debts and maintain his divinity. Aided by old friends and foes alike, and graced with the company of a mysterious young man with whom he feels an instant connection, Xie Lian must confront the horrors of his past in order to dispel the curse of his present.

A kid named Light is the only human member of the adventuring party Legion of Races, but humans are by far the weakest race in his world. When his comrades abandon him to the lowest levels of a dungeon, Light resorts to the gift of Infinite Gacha to create a harem of Lvl 9999 allies! With his powerful and beautiful new friends by his side, can Light escape the dungeon and exact vengeance upon the Legion of Races-and the entire world?

Honjiro is a rookie actor trying his best to land a breakout role, but he fears that his weight stands in the way of his dreams. One day, he's surprised by fan mail full of sweets. The package came from Konnosuke, a local pastry chef-Honjiro's first major fan! As Konnosuke supports Honjiro's work and gives him new confidence to face the stage, will their relationship grow beyond just aspiring star and fanboy?

The otaku dragon from the original hit manga series stars in a manga of his own! Fafnir is a dark, brooding curse dragon from the same world as Tohru, Kanna, and their friends. He's also an otaku who's as obsessed with games, merch, and doujinshi as he is with gold, jewels, and destroying all humans. This latest spin-off from the popular Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid series follows Fafnir's daily life in a shared apartment with Kobayashi's otaku coworker Takiya, where Fafnir tries to get along with humans and dragons-or just avoid them!

In this sweet, unforgettable shojo manga, space made the world gay. What happens when a girl likes a boy in this new reality? It's been thirty years since meteorites from space turned everyone on the Earth gay. In a world where heterosexuality no longer exists, Takanashi Kazusa falls for her childhood friend Ayumuboy. Though she's doing everything she can to act normal whenever they hang out, her love for Ayumu is growing stronger by the day. How much longer can she hide her secret feelings?

Polar Bear has a penchant for puns and runs a serene café frequented by humans and animals alike. Regulars include a panda who has a part-time job being a panda at the local zoo, his keeper (who has a crush on the café's waitress), and a pretentious penguin. Join the colorful clientele through the seasons in this comforting and humorous manga about daily specials, romantic complications, and quirky workplaces, a tale that inspired a 50-episode anime adaptation. This 4-volume edition of the complete manga series, in English for the first time, will include bonus color content!

The Mature-rated Boys' Love fantasy isekai that inspired an anime! Mizuki Kouichi is about to take his final exams and graduate from high school when he suddenly finds himself transported to a fantasy world, specifically to a kingdom of titans! The country's beautiful denizens are almost twice the size of Kouichi, who was a tall basketball star back home. To his surprise, one of the giants, Prince Caius, claims Kouichi as his bride! Due to a dire prophecy, the prince's upcoming nuptials cannot be with anyone of his world, so he's happy to take Kouichi as his "wife." What starts as big trouble for Kouichi turns into a grand romantic adventure when he finds out that Caius truly has a lot of love to give.

Adachi and Shimamura, two young women who attend the same high school, are inseparable friends. Whether playing table tennis, chatting about favorite TV shows, or just relaxing together, they're happy to share their days. When Adachi's friendship turns into romantic attraction, the relationship begins to change, one day at a time. This beloved yuri series has been charming audiences in Japan for years, and now, for the first time ever, read the original Adachi and Shimamura light novels in English.

Iris Almeria, the daughter of a powerful duke, is arrested and forced to her knees in front of her fiancee. Her betrothed, Prince Edward, is rejecting her for another woman! As Iris's life flashes before her eyes, she suddenly realizes she knows exactly what is coming next-because she has been reincarnated into her favorite otome game as its villainess. Quick thinking saves her from exile, but Iris can't rest yet. If she wants to survive this world that sees her as wicked, she'll have to change the world itself.

The original shoujo/josei isekai story that inspired the popular manga-also published by Seven Seas!

This highly acclaimed mystery tale about a young man teaming up with a handsome jewelry appraiser inspired a popular anime. When Seigi Nakata rescued a handsome young jewelry appraiser from a group of drunken assailants, he got more than he bargained for! The appraiser is Richard Ranasinghe de Vulpian, a brilliant and mysterious British jewelry expert. Seigi hires him to appraise a family heirloom… and that is just the beginning. Together, they unlock the secret messages hidden in the hearts of precious stones-and those who possess them.

This highly acclaimed mystery tale about a young man teaming up with a handsome jewelry appraiser inspired a popular anime–and a manga adaptation (also from Seven Seas)!

When Seigi Nakata rescued a handsome young jewelry appraiser from a group of drunken assailants, he got more than he bargained for! The appraiser is Richard Ranasinghe de Vulpian, a brilliant and mysterious British jewelry expert. Seigi hires him to appraise a family heirloom…and that is just the beginning. Together, they unlock the secret messages hidden in the hearts of precious stones-and those who possess them.

Kaori lives in an otherworldly bookstore with her adoptive father. Together, they provide books to the strange denizens of the spirit realm. But Kaori's peaceful days come to an end when she rescues an injured boy from the streets-a human, like her, from the mortal realm. The boy's name is Suimei, and he's an exorcist, the natural enemy of all spirits. Can Kaori convince Suimei that the line between human and spirit is far hazier than he thinks? A touching supernatural tale where humanity and Japanese folklore intertwine!

Final volume! Rae and Claire saved the world for each other. Now they must fight to keep it. As they lead the united forces of their kingdom and its neighbors against the demon threat, they begin to uncover strange and unsettling secrets. The hidden truth of the world has devastating implications not only for the lives of everyone they hold dear, but their very selves. The thrilling conclusion of the second arc!

A fierce space race between two global superpowers gives rise to the Nosferatu Project, a top-secret plan to train up some unusual cosmonauts-vampires! When Lev Leps, a human soldier, is ordered to supervise vampire test subject Irina Luminesk, the unlikely pair bonds over their shared dream of reaching the stars. Together, can the human and vampire duo rise above the chaos and corruption down on Earth and blast off into the final frontier?

Along with his lamia assistant Sapphee, Dr. Glenn runs a medical clinic in the town of Lindworm where monsters and humans coexist. His reputation for responding to the daily medical visits of monster girls is unparalleled. Whether being proposed to by a centaur injured in battle, palpating the injury of a mermaid, or suturing the delicate wounds of a flesh golem, Dr. Glenn responds to his job with grace and confidence.

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom-just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Death is only the beginning in this epic and influential fantasy light novel series that spawned a manga adaptation (and a manga spin-off: Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious), all available from Seven Seas. And don't miss the new anime!

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom-just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Sakamori Kagami was one of the top players in the VRMMO Ark Earth Online as Danblf, a veteran summoner with the gravitas to match his elite status. When he falls asleep playing one day, he's transported to a world where the game is reality-but instead of his all-powerful avatar, he's stuck in the body of a cute young girl! He can't let anyone know that this little cutie is really Danblf, so he takes the name "Mira" and claims to be Danblf's disciple. If this gets out, he'll never live it down!

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts-but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called "butterfly" of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when "court rat" Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire… to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

Fia always dreamed of becoming a knight. Born into a family of knights, she's the least talented among them, but she still clutches to her hope and trains with everything she has. When the day comes for her to slay a small demon and prove her worth, she ends up face to face with a dragon instead! A deadly injury makes her life flash before her eyes… and she suddenly remembers her former life, when she was a powerful Saint in a bygone era who defeated the Demon King. Now that the magic from her previous life has been rekindled, she may become a more powerful knight than she ever dreamed-if only she can survive long enough!

Young Ivy can't catch a break. Though she has a few memories of her past life, she was reborn into an RPG-like world in the weakest class, and worse, as the weakest rank. As a no-star Tamer, even her parents want nothing to do with her, and she soon realizes she must survive on her own. She learns to live off the land and salvage what she can from other people's leavings. But when Ivy manages to tame Sora, a lowly slime, everything changes for both of them. There's something special about this frail little monster, and Ivy's care will bring out the best in both of them!

