Barnstormers and Groo in Dark Horse Full July 2023 Solicits Dark Horse Comics launches Barnstormers #1 from Tula Lotay and Scott Snyder, Groo In The Wild #1 and Panya: The Mummy's Curse in July 2023

Dark Horse Comics launches Barnstormers #1 from Tula Lotay and Scott Snyder, Groo In The Wild #1 by Sergio Aragones and Mark Evanier and Panya: The Mummy's Curse #1 from Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson and Christopher Mitten all in Dark Horse Comics' July 2023 solicits and solicitations, below.

BARNSTORMERS #1 CVR A LOTAY

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231257

MAY231258 – BARNSTORMERS #1 CVR B JOHNSON – 5.99

MAY231259 – BARNSTORMERS #1 CVR C LOTAY – 5.99

MAY231260 – BARNSTORMERS #1 CVR D CARNEVALE – 5.99

MAY231261 – BARNSTORMERS #1 CVR E FOIL LOTAY VAR – 5.99

MAY231262 – BARNSTORMERS #1 CVR F 10 COPY THOMPSON – 5.99

MAY231263 – BARNSTORMERS #1 CVR G 25 COPY FRISON – 5.99

MAY231264 – BARNSTORMERS #1 CVR H FOC MOON – 5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Tula Lotay

It's 1918- the early days of the barnstorming era, when pilots competed with each other by performing deadlier and more wondrous feats, as we've never seen it before. Pilot John Baron is back from the frontlines of the war, where he was injured. At eighteen-years-old, he's an adventurer who lives his life traveling from town to town in his plane, entertaining folks across the country, most of whom have never seen a car, let alone a plane. His world changes when he meets Helen, a young woman who shares his passion for aviation and adventure. They become a traveling act, flying from town to town, delighting folks with their antics. Helen even becomes John's wing-walker, climbing out on the wing of the plane mid-flight to perform death-defying acrobatics. Along the way they bond, confessing their secrets, and begin a romance in this lush, character-driven series that explores the early days of aviation and the evolving relationship and romance between two young pilots.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GROO IN WILD #1

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231274

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

Groo the Wanderer is back and stupider than ever… which is pretty stupid. In this, his latest mini-series, he tries to figure out the dumb way human beings attempt to co-exist with animals on this planet. And if we can't figure out how to do that, what chance does the guy with cheese dip for brains have?

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PANYA MUMMY'S CURSE #1

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231297

(W) Chris Roberson (A / CA) Christopher Mitten

Thousands of years before Hellboy, the B.P.R.D., and Ragna Rok, there was Panya. As a girl in ancient Egypt, she witnessed the fall of a dynasty and was gifted-or cursed-with visions of the beginning, the end, and the coming of the dragon…

Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson join creative forces with artist Christopher Mitten and colorist Michelle Madsen to bring Panya's story to life.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALL EIGHT EYES #4 (OF 4) CVR A KOWALSKI

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231253

MAY231254 – ALL EIGHT EYES #4 (OF 4) CVR B SIMMONDS – 3.99

(W) Steve Foxe (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

Now that Vin knows the truth about "Reynolds," he's determined to help track down the spider who took everything from him. But they're not alone in their descent into the beast's lair, as a self-interested politician jeopardizes their hunt. Fangs fly in the gory conclusion to this creepy-crawly creature-feature!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AMERICAN GODS TP VOL 03 MOMENT OF STORM (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231255

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) Scott Hampton, Walter Simonson, Colleen Doran, Adam Brown, Mark Buckingham, Galen Showman, Glenn Fabry (CA) David Mack

The bizarre road trip across America continues as our heroes gather reinforcements for the imminent god war! The new and old gods agree to meet in the center of America to exchange the body of the old gods' fallen leader-heading towards inevitable battle in this final arc to the bestselling comic series! Now available as a paperback, the Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy, and Nebula award-winning novel and hit Starz television series by Neil Gaiman is adapted as a graphic novel! Collects issues #1-9 of American Gods: The Moment of the Storm.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 24.99

AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER AZULA IN SPIRIT TEMPLE TP VOL 00

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231256

(W) Faith Erin Hicks (A) Peter Wartman (CA) Adele Matera

A brand new stand-alone comics story from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Azula continues her destabilizing campaign against the Fire Nation and her brother, Fire Lord Zuko. But after a failed attack on her latest target, Azula finds herself in a mysterious forest temple inhabited by a solitary monk… or is it something more mysterious? Azula must confront her past, and finally face her chance at redemption.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BPRD OMNIBUS TP VOL 07

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231265

(W) Mike Mignola (A) John Arcudi, Tyler Crook, James Harren, Dave Stewart

The B.P.R.D. fight to protect the world from the rise of the monstrous Ogdru Hem, as teams hit a blizzard-torn Russia and the ruins of both Chicago and New York City. Meanwhile, Liz Sherman fights a deranged doctor in Utah, and the young psychic Fenix goes head to head with a monster-worshiping cult.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 29.99

BREATHERS TP (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231266

(W) Justin Madson (A / CA) Justin Madson

Even when our own planet can no longer sustain us, humanity clings to life in this thoughtful dystopia where a single breath of "fresh" air can kill. Follow the lives of a small cast of survivors as they struggle to keep going in a world where the air carries a fatal virus. A detective must battle his own demons; a pair of siblings question the supposed apocalypse when the impossible happens; a mother and daughter fight tooth and nail to stay together; and a traveling salesman peddles breathing masks, trying to do some good to make up for the sins of his past. In the wake of a growing movement that questions whether the virus in the air is real, they are all survivors-they are all Breathers. The full nine-issue series and bonus issue #0 are now collected together for the first time, with an afterword by the creator and an extensive cover gallery.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 29.99

CLEAR TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231267

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Francis Manapul

In the not-too-distant future, mankind no longer sees the world as it truly is. The invention of neurological filters has made it so one can view reality however they may choose-Old Hollywood monochrome, zombie apocalypse, anime… the possibilities are endless. Neo-shamus Sam Dunes is one of only a handful who choose to live without a filter. When the death of an old flame reveals foul play, Dunes is set on a wild and twisting mystery that will take him from the city's deadly underworld to the even deadlier heights of wealth and power. Collects Clear #1-3.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CREEPY ARCHIVES TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231268

(W) Archie Goodwin (A) Frank Frazetta, Reed Crandall, Steve Ditko, Neal Adams

Cast your bloodshot eyes and feed your fetid imagination on the deliciously deranged tales of terror unearthed from the spine-chilling pages Creepy magazine! Featuring virtuoso turns by comics legends Archie Goodwin, Frank Frazetta, Steve Ditko, Neal Adams, Gray Morrow, and other masters of the macabre, Creepy proves that fear can be fun! Collects Creepy issues #11-15 in a value-priced paperback edition and includes original letters pages, text features, and ads.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 24.99

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN ORIGINS LIBRARY ED HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231269

(W) Sam Maggs, Jody Houser, Cecil Castellucci (A) Selina Espiritu, Will Kirkby

This first of two volumes collects the whimsical, tragic, and sometimes haunting backstories of Jester Lavorre, Caleb Widogast, Yasha Nydoorin, and Nott the Brave from their eponymous series. Delve deep into their pasts and witness what led them to the Mighty Nein. This hardcover collection features stories and art by fan-favorite Critter creators, in direct consultation with the cast of Critical Role! It's a must for any fan's library.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 49.99

DRAGON AGE MISSING TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231270

(W) George Mann (A) Kieran McKeown, Fernando Heinz Furukawa, Tomas Aira (CA) Alvaro Sarraseca

A new story leading directly into Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the fourth video game in BioWare's legendary fantasy series! Varric Tethras and Lace Harding have a tough job ahead of them. Tasked with finding their former friend Solas, the pair find themselves facing down a lot more than they bargained for. With a difference of opinion on how to approach their target, and with new enemies around every corner, the duo might find they've bitten off more than they can chew. Collects Dragon Age: The Missing #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 19.99

EC ARCHIVES CRIME SUSPENSTORIES TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231271

(W) Al Feldstein, William M Gaines (A) Johnny Craig, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen

In the years before the Comics Code, no comic mined the noir vein with more shocking impact and creative skill than EC Comics' Crime SuspenStories. Featuring vivid tales of larceny, adultery, and homicide by comics legends Al Feldstein, Johnny Craig, Graham Ingels, Wally Wood, Jack Davis, Harvey Kurtzman, Jack Kamen, and more, Crime SuspenStories remains a lurid landmark in the history of comics, and the EC Archives presents these scandalous stories in all their brazen brilliance. This value-priced volume collects Crime SuspenStories issues #1-6, including the original stories, ads, text pieces, and letters.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #4 (OF 4) CVR A ALLISON

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231272

MAY231273 – GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #4 (OF 4) CVR B DEWEY – 3.99

(W) John Allison (A) Max Sarin, John Allison

An Agatha Christie-style murder mystery set in the world of English competitive baking from Giant Days' John Allison and Max Sarin. Breakthroughs occur in the case of the mysterious UK Bakery Tent poisoning as Shauna gets closer to solving the mystery while hoping not to get battered in the process. Can she unlock the conspiracy and trap the poisoner in time, or will they slip through her buttery fingers?

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HAIRBALL #4 (OF 4) CVR A KINDT

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231275

MAY231276 – HAIRBALL #4 (OF 4) CVR B KINDT – 5.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Tyler Jenkins (CA) Matt Kindt

A brand-new supernatural nightmare that's Junji Ito meets Hayao Miyazaki from the Eisner-nominated creators of Fear Case and Apache Delivery Service. Things take a sharp turn in our horror story as the mysteries between the black cat Bestie and its sinister ways seem to be linked to an ancient Egyptian past.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 5.99

HANS VOGEL IS DEAD TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231277

(W) Sierra Barnes (A) Sierra Barnes

There are some acts that can never truly be forgiven. It's the height of WWII, and the Nazi forces are driving through Europe. Decorated German fighter pilot Hans Vogel follows orders and doesn't ask questions. It's worked out well for him… so far. But when his plane is shot down in the middle of an air raid over London, he is dead before he hits the ground. And that's only the beginning of his problems. Sierra Barnes weaves a rich anti-fascist fairytale about the importance of recognizing past wrongs, even – especially – when it's easier not to.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 29.99

HELLBOY & BPRD 1957 FROM BELOW ONE-SHOT (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231278

(W) Chris Roberson, Mike Mignola (A) Mike Norton (CA) Laurence Campbell

Hellboy, Professor Bruttenholm, and B.P.R.D. agent Archie Muraro investigate an abandoned sawmill that is rumored to be haunted. But when they get there, an unexpected discovery reveals an even stranger source for the rumors! Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and longtime collaborator Chris Roberson team up with artist Mike Norton and colorist Dave Stewart for a new story of strange doings.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY AND BPRD SECRET OF CHESBRO HOUSE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231279

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A) Shawn McManus, Mark Laszlo, Olivier Vatine

Follow Hellboy through haunted houses, to ghostly Budapest, and even into ancient Greece as he battles ghosts, settles supernatural family feuds, and comes face to face the goddess Aphrodite! Rediscover some of the most beloved Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. stories, including The Secret of Chesbro House, Night of the Cyclops, Old Man Whittier, Time is a River and connected short story "The Miser's Gift."

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

LONESOME HUNTERS THE WOLF CHILD #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231280

(W) Tyler Crook (A / CA) Tyler Crook

From Russ Manning award-winning and Eisner-nominated Harrow County co-creator Tyler Crook comes this supernatural fantasy about loss, power, and destiny. As Howard's past comes back to haunt and hunt him down; he and Lupe try their best to help the wolf beast in the woods from the vicious militia hot on her tracks.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LUNAR LODGE #2

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231281

(W) Tyler Marceca (A / CA) Mirko Colak

Rob was sure his wife Fiona was "stepping out" on him. That's why he followed her to the Lunar Lodge. If she was in fact cheating on him, he had to see it for himself. But instead of catching Fiona engaged in an extramarital rendezvous, Rob found her imprisoned in some secret, subterranean extension of the Lodge… along with the rest of the guests. Rob's first instinct is to free his captive wife… but perhaps there's a good reason why Fiona is locked up in a room fitted with reinforced silver bars.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MAKING OF ASSASSINS CREED 15TH ANNIV ED HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231282

(W) Alex Calvin (A) Ubisoft, Ubisoft

Discover the genesis of each Assassin's Creed game and get an insider's look at the efforts that went into creating one the biggest franchises in the video game industry. In observance of Assassin's Creed's fifteen-year anniversary, Ubisoft and Dark Horse Books have teamed up to create an extensive examination into the creation of the award-winning franchise. Featuring gorgeous art from over a decade-and-a-half of development, and detailed interviews with the games' past and present creators, this is the perfect companion piece for any aspiring Assassin.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 49.99

MAKING OF ASSASSINS CREED 15TH ANNIV DLX ED HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231283

(W) Alex Calvin (A) Ubisoft, Ubisoft

Discover the genesis of each Assassin's Creed game and get an insider's look at the efforts that went into creating one the biggest franchises in the video game industry. In observance of Assassin's Creed's fifteen-year anniversary, Ubisoft and Dark Horse Books have teamed up to create an extensive examination into the creation of the award-winning Assassin's Creed franchise. Featuring gorgeous art from over a decade-and-a-half of development, and detailed interviews with the games' past and present creators, this is the perfect companion piece for any aspiring Assassin. This deluxe features an exclusive cover, a protective slipcase, and a folio containing two gallery-quality lithograph prints.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 99.99

MASKERADE #7 (OF 8) CVR A SPRENGELMEYER

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231284

MAY231285 – MASKERADE #7 (OF 8) CVR B NGU – 3.99

(W) Kevin Smith (A) Andy McElfresh (CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Maskerade bludgeons her way through the belly of the beast-digging out dirty David Ditt on his home turf. But Trenchen's terrible tyrant turns the tables and traps our intrepid heroine. Will Felicia flourish? Or plunge into even greater peril?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MASTERS O/T UNIVERSE TP VOL 01 MASTERVERSE

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231286

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Sergio Aragones, Kelley Jones, Eddie Nunez, Victor Santos

A brand-new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe fantasy anthology series featuring art from some of the most celebrated names in comics. In the depths of Castle Grayskull, the Sorceress and Zodac debate the value of He-Man. To save the life of her champion, the Sorceress must take the Cosmic Enforcer on a tour of the multiverse. Featuring all-news worlds and all-new He-Men! Written by Masters of the Universe alum Tim Seeley with daring, original visions by Sergio Aragonés, Kelley Jones, E.J. Su, Eddie Nunez, Victor Santos, Claudia Balboni, David Rub n, Daniel Lopez, and Fico Ossio. Collects Masters of the Universe: Masterverse #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MISS TRUESDALE &THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #3 (OF 4) CVR A LONER

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231287

MAY231288 – MISS TRUESDALE &THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #3 (OF 4) CVR B CHARR – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Jesse Lonergan

Hyperborea is burning, torn asunder by the fury of the first angel. As the city falls, Anum Yassa's and Miss Truesdale's lives intertwine, and they are drawn to face their destinies and the wrath of gods. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and artist Jesse Lonergan bring the third installment of a new tale of ancient Hyperborea!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 12 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231289

(W) One (A / CA) One

Mob knows what it means to be withdrawn and afraid of his own powers, yet he overcame that to make real friends. Can he convince Serizawa the same is possible for him, or will their standoff end only in destruction? Meanwhile, Claw's leader has Sho, the son who turned against him, at his mercy, and reveals the secret of his ability as an esper that can turn anyone into one of his psychokinetic soldiers… and him into their unbeatable commander!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 11.99

MONSTER SIZED HELLBOY HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231290

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Duncan Fegredo, Dave Stewart, Clem Robins

Finally, a physical format to fit the scope of the saga! Brought together by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Dark Horse Books in one giant-sized 1500+ page tome, experience the main Hellboy story in the largest format ever as he and the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense confront things that lurk in the shadows. Collects all the stories and graphic novels contained in Hellboy Omnibus Volumes 1-4: Seed of Destruction, Wake the Devil, and "Wolves of St August," "The Chained Coffin," and "Almost Colossus" from The Chained Coffin and The Right Hand of Doom; Conqueror Worm, Strange Places, Into the Silent Sea, and "The Right Hand of Doom, "Box Full of Evil," and "Being Human" from The Right Hand of Doom and B.P.R.D. Being Human; Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt, and The Storm and the Fury, and the short story "The Mole"; Hellboy in Hell Volumes 1-2, "The Magician and the Snake," and "The Exorcist of Vorsk."

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 149.99

MURDER INC JAGGER ROSE #3 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231291

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Discover a world in which the five families of organized crime never lost their stranglehold on the United States. Now, half the country is a smorgasbord of sex and sin ruled by loyalty and "family values" as the rest of the world looks on in awe, rage, or jealousy. Jagger has already proven herself one of the greatest assassins of all time and now The Pope has made her an offer that could upset the delicate balance of world power. Is it an offer she can't refuse? This and more shocking secrets will be revealed.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MURDERVALE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231292

(W) Vicente Cifuentes (A) Vicente Cifuentes

Victor and Sara are going through a rough spell. Stress from work leads to constant arguments, but when Victor collapses, the couple decides it's time to go on a vacation-doctor's orders! With no destination in mind, they get in the car and drive. They encounter a shopkeeper who tells them about a town so remote it isn't even on the map. When they manage to find it, Victor starts to get the feeling the town isn't what it seems. Worse yet, Victor's medication is causing nightmarish hallucinations-but what if they're real? Now it's no longer about making sure their relationship survives-it's about making sure they do! Collects Murdervale Books #1-3.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #2 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231293

MAY231294 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #2 CVR B FOIL ROBLES – 4.99

MAY231295 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #2 CVR C JIMENEZ – 4.99

MAY231296 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #2 CVR D MOON – 4.99

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Nick Robles

Continuing to explore the twisted world of Christopher Chaos, we meet a new dark hero who takes on the crime-infested streets of New Briar City named Dracula Boy. Is this vigilante an actual vampire, or a cape with a grudge to pick? Meanwhile, after a memorial takes place for Christopher's school crush he comes face-to-face with the fanged monster himself for a bloody confrontation.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PROJECT MONARCH TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231298

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Victor Santos

Legendary film director Stanley Bowman has been indoctrinated into a Faustian deal that has ruined his life. He faked the moon landing, manipulated viral celebrity meltdowns, and filmed dozens of conspiracies to serve the goals of the Illuminati. But his loyalty gets called into question when he is forced to create an occult film so powerful the public will fall under complete control. Only his adopted child-star assassins can save him, his family, and expose the truth. Project Monarch was a real C.I.A. operation and here Eisner award-winning creator Michael Avon Oeming and Victor Santos team up for this action satire original graphic novel pitted in the world of conspiracy theory.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SAVAGE SQUAD 6 #2

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231299

(W) Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney (A) Dalts Dalton

Shaken by a loss, the Savages move deeper into the Chernobyl exclusion zone, keeping their eyes out for any lingering Scourge presence. But it quickly becomes apparent that the area's lethal radiation is the least of their worries. Something is stalking the squad, something hungry. As it closes in, the Savages will have to live up to their name, or they'll never make it out alive.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPACE JOB TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231300

(W) David Goodman (A) Alvaro Sarraseca, Jordi Escuin

The crew of the SS George H.W. Bush may not be the best in the galaxy, but they're, well… a crew. Each day is an exciting new adventure in incompetence aboard the Bush. The Captain with self-centered priorities spends more time on space eBay than in command, the Chief Engineer can't even fix a chair, the Operations Officer would rather be anywhere else, and the Communications Officer only seems to take personal calls. It's a wonder they get anything done at all, but surely they can handle a simple cargo run. What could go wrong? Collects Space Job #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #9 (OF 12) CVR A FOWLER

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231301

MAY231302 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #9 (OF 12) CVR B NORD – 3.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Tom Fowler

Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos arrives on the crime ridden world of Bevana, on a mission that could be the key to ending the Clone Wars. But it turns out the defector he's tracking has more than Dooku's secrets, he's also made off with a sizeable amount of the count's fortune! Now Vos finds himself in a lethal race against time with the deadliest bounty hunter in the Galaxy, Cad Bane!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES TP VOL 02 SCUM & VILLAINY

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231303

(W) Michael Moreci, Amanda Diebert, Various (A) Ricardo Faccini, French Carlomagno

Beware the power of the Dark Side! From one end of the galaxy to the other, the forces of evil grow stronger. Criminal syndicates scheme in the shadows, while vicious bounty hunters track down the guilty and innocent alike. And from the height of the Clone Wars to the darkest days of the Resistance, the agents and acolytes of the Sith work tirelessly to enact the dark will of their shadowy masters. Dark Horse Comics presents four tales of scum and villainy! Collects Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #5-8.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS TALES FROM DEATH STAR HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231304

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ingo Romling, Soo Lee, Juan Samu, Vincenzo Riccardi

"That's no moon…" Even scattered and destroyed, the ruins of the Death Star are a sinister place. From the destruction of Alderaan to the shadow of the Forest Moon, alien creatures, phantom star ships, deadly artifacts, and vengeful spirits all stalk the halls of the infamous space station, as writer Cavan Scott and an all-star team of artists reveal the hidden evils that lurked within charred remains of the ultimate firepower in the universe.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 24.99

STONE STAR TP VOL 02 IN SPOTLIGHT

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231305

(W) Jim Zub (A) Max Dunbar

The nomadic space station called Stone Star brings gladiatorial entertainment to ports across the galaxy. Inside this gargantuan vessel of tournaments and temptations; foragers and fighters struggle to survive. A young warrior named Dail has been drawn into the ring and is trying to prove himself in the Grand Arena, but there are forces on the station determined to see him destroyed as revenge for his father's fighting legacy. Stone Star is a prison and a palace. It's a strange and dangerous home to orphans, criminals, and stowaways all trying to survive, fighting for a bit of fame and fortune before their time runs out. Collects Stone Star: In the Spotlight #1-5, originally published by Comixology Originals.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 22.99

SURVIVAL #3 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231306

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Bryndon Everett (CA) Tomm Cooker

The night erupts in flames with blood spilled on both sides, and amidst the carnage of the Nosferatu's attack, the survivalists begin to learn more about the nature of their enemies. Meanwhile, Rasul continues to offload more Vlads, and casualties begin to mount, the bloodsuckers' mission becomes clear: this isn't a hunt, it's a Harvest!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WHERE MONSTERS LIE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231307

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Piotr Kowalski

A brand-new meta-horror story that's Cabin in the Woods meets Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. Haven't you always wondered what slasher monsters-the masked home invasion family, the mindless unkillable monster, the serial killer trapped in a doll-what they do for those couple of years in-between their murder sprees? They're at Wilmhurst-a gated community in the middle of nowhere where they relax-or try to-until they get the call to go out and kill again. Connor Hayes survived his first slasher in summer camp. A handful of years later he barely escaped a psychopath who built torture puzzles for his victims. Since then he's been training and planning for running into these creatures again. He's a respected special agent. And now he knows where the monsters lie and he's planning for war. Collects Where Monsters Lie #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 19.99

WHISTLEBLOWERS FOUR WHO FOUGHT TO EXPOSE HOLOCAUST TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231308

(W) Rafael Medoff (A) Dean R. Motter

A compelling nonfiction graphic novel, set on the stage of World War II, Whistleblowers is the true story of 4 courageous individuals who risked their careers-or their lives-to confront the unfolding Holocaust. Who were the whistleblowers? A young journalist-and future U.S. senator-who exposed the truth of Hitler's plans. A member of Franklin Roosevelt's cabinet who pressured the President to grant haven to refugees. An eyewitness to Nazi atrocities who met with American and British officials to disclose the death camps. An American civil servant who blew the whistle on colleagues who were blocking the rescue of refugees. Acclaimed author Rafael Medoff, co-founder of the David Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies, and award-winning comics creator Dean Motter bring to life these tales of moral courage in the shadow of genocide.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

WHITE SAVIOR TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231309

(W) Eric Nguyen (A) Eric Nguyen

An ancient prophecy foretold of an outsider that would save the peaceful village of Inoki from an unstoppable army-a man who would confuse the people at first with his unconventional ways, but lead them to the light. Nathan Garin, Captain in the United States Army, known for his viciousness in battle on the American frontier, could be that man… if he weren't such an awful, drunken idiot. Now it's up to Japanese-American teacher Todd Parker to warn the good people of Inoki of Garin's true nature before he causes the very death and destruction they are counting on him to avert! This sword-swing satire has it all-time travel, compromising situations, accidental homicide, mistaken identity, and, most importantly, laughs. Collects White Savior #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

WITCHER OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY231310

(W) Bartosz Sztybor, Aleksandra Motyka (A) Marianna Strychowska, Amad Mir, Vanesa R. Del Rey

A collection of over 300 pages of action, mystery, and suspense with Geralt of Rivia in three standalone stories. In Of Flesh and Flame, Dandelion the bard gets Geralt transported to a faraway land, plagued by dark forces. In Fading Memories, Geralt is hired by the mayoress of a small town where an unusual pack of foglets attacks children, but something feels off about this new threat. In Witch's Lament, a witch burned at the stake haunts Geralt, sending him an ominous warning. And in a bonus story, a young nekker takes an unpredictable journey through the woods. Collects the three miniseries and the Free Comic Book Day 2021 short story "The Witcher: Once Upon a Time in the Woods."

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 29.99