Batman #4 by Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez: Penguins, Nuns & Minotaurs

Penguins, Nuns and Minotaurs in Batman #4 by Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez... and is that a Calculator?

Article Summary Batman #4 introduces the new villain Minotaur and shakes up Gotham's criminal underworld dynamics.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez explore organized crime, from classic foes like Penguin to unexpected nuns.

Mystery deepens with a possible appearance by the Calculator, Gotham’s master information broker.

Follow Batman as he investigates the Crown of Storms and faces a criminal conspiracy with global stakes.

Batman #4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is out next Wednesday from DC Comics. Introducing The Minotaur as the new seven-fingered Batman big bad. But also one of the old ones as well… here's a preview of the issue in question one week out.

Start at the docks, nothing like a shipping port for crime and corruption, I know, I've seen The Wire Season Two.

Throwing up a bunch of organised crime syndicates from Romans to Romanians… from Penguins to nuns…

The snake does not eat its own tail. The snake is the tail, two of them in a rotating, joined double helix…

And I'm left wondering if the man in the chair is The Calculator, Noah Kuttler, a supervillain introduced initially as an enemy of the Atom in Detective Comics #463 (1976), created by Bob Rozakis and Mike Grell. The character was reinvented in the noughties as a master information broker, hacker, and tactical supervisor to other supervillains, and foil to Batman's partner Oracle. He also appeared regularly in the TV show Arrow, played by Tom Amandes. Initially, Noah Kuttler drew inspiration from the recently popular pocket calculator, featuring a large numerical keypad on the front and an LED display on the headpiece, for his powers and costume design. By typing on the keypad, he could make hard light constructs appear from the headpiece, similar to Green Lantern's power ring. It was the sixties, you see. In the 2004 miniseries Identity Crisis, he became a source of information for supervillains planning heists, offering suggestions of weaponry, assisting with logistics, and charging a thousand dollars a question, a villainous version of Oracle who also became a major player in the Infinite Crisis crossover Villains United as a member of Lex Luthor's Secret Society of Super Villains. Is he working for The Minotaur now? Or is he just… a man in a chair.

Batman #4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is out next Wednesday from DC Comics.

BATMAN #4

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ORGANIZED CRIME IN GOTHAM CITY HAS BECOME REALLY, REALLY ORGANIZED! As Bruce Wayne investigates the Crown of Storms, Batman pursues Anarky and discovers a criminal conspiracy hiding in plain sight that will change the game for crime and criminals in Gotham City…and the world! $4.99 12/3/2025

