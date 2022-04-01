Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1 Preview: Under New Management

A crime lord takes over Bruce Wayne's empire after he's killed in this preview of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1. The real question is: will he do a better job? We mean, he won't be spending most of the profits on bat-themed accessories to use for beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals, so that's a positive, right? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #1

DC Comics

Neo-Gotham is alive and has killed Bruce Wayne. It's rejected Terry McGinnis as Batman and offered him the chance to escape. Terry turned it down—he is the city's protector, and he will uphold the legacy of Batman. Now Neo-Gotham will do everything in its power to destroy Terry, including creating brand-new villains to fight him. Terry's first year without Bruce Wayne begins…does he have a fighting chance? From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Kang the Conqueror) and Max Dunbar (Batman: Urban Legends, Robin), a new future for Batman Beyond has begun!

