Holler, A New "Trend-Driven" YA Graphic Novel Imprint

Holler, A New "Trend-Driven" YA Graphic Novel Imprint to include Bad Kid: My Life as a "Troubled Teen" by Sofia Szamosi .

Holler is the name for the new YA illustrated and non-fiction imprint from Quarto Kids led by publisher Debbie Foy which will include books on popular culture and well-being as well as memoirs, graphic novels and more, and will be aimed at readers over 13 years old with "trend-driven content".

Holler plans to publish between six and 10 titles per year and their first raft includes the graphic novel Bad Kid by Sofia Szamosi, previously announced last year by Bleeding Cool as coming from Algonquin Books, but will now come from Holler.

Bad Kid: My Life as a "Troubled Teen" by Sofia Szamosi is a new YA graphic memoir following Sofia's adolescence being sent away to residential treatment centres for teenagers. The book explores how damaging labels can be—from Good Kid to Bad Kid—and how they shape our choices and identities throughout our lives.

Other titles include Messi Mania by Luis Miguel Echegaray, about Lionel Messi, Ben Aldridge's Seriously Happy, which explores lessons from ancient philosophy and Girls with Goals by Clelia Castro-Malaspina

Foy previously launched the Wren & Rook imprint at Hachette Children's publisher and stated "I am thrilled to be launching Holler with a fabulous list of authors, illustrators and a team of contributors. Our launch titles cater beautifully to the broad interests of the YA audience, and I am actively acquiring now for 2025 and beyond, so please do holler with new submissions." You heard what she said, folks. Here's her Twitter page.

Group publishing director for children's Shannon Cullen added: "With Holler, we are giving additional space for books that will attract the curious minds of the next generation. Whether it's passion for sport, well-being or exploring the lived experience of other young adults, this will be a naturally inclusive and diverse range of books to speak to a dynamic audience of young people who already shape and influence the world we live in. Under Debbie's expert curation, Holler has a great platform from which to make noise."

