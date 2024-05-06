Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tapu Fini, World of Wonders

Tapu Fini Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Get your Grass-types and Electric-types together for the return of Tapu Fini, the Legendary Water/Fairy-type, to Pokémon GO raids.

Article Summary Tapu Fini returns to Pokémon GO Tier Five Raids in the World of Wonders season.

Pokebattler lists top counters like Mega Sceptile and Kartana for Tapu Fini raids.

Minimum of three trainers needed for Tapu Fini raid, four or more recommended.

Learn about Shiny odds and 100% IV stats for capturing Tapu Fini.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders, continues. With the new slate of Raids announced for May, we now know how this season will close out. We will see Tapu Fini and Regirock return to Tier Five Raids, followed by the release of Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakataka through Ultra Wormholes. In addition to that, we will see some older Megs return while Shadow Suicune gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Alolan Legendary Tapu Fini, who has returned to Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Fini Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Fini counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Fini with efficiency.

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Therian Forme Thundrus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunder Bolt

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Fini can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Fini will have a CP of 1632 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

