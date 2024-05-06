Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Graphite Lab, Hive Jump 2: Survivors, Midwest Games

Hive Jump 2: Survivors Announces Official Release Date

Hive Jump 2: Survivors now has an official release date, as we'll see the sci-fi bullet heaven roguelike arrive near the end of the month.

Indie game developer Graphite Lab and publisher Midwest Games revealed the official release date for Hive Jump 2: Survivors this morning. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a sci-fi bullet heaven roguelike that takes its cues from the original 2017 title, as you zoom around in armor with a jetpack and an arsenal of futuristic weapons. We have more information about the game for you below, as well as a brand new trailer that was released with the news, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam on May 29. 2024.

Hive Jump 2: Survivors

After a squad of intrepid jetpack jumpers is decimated in an intergalactic ambush, one survivor must escape the hostile planet alone. Engineer a lethal combination of augmentations to annihilate droves of murderous bug-like aliens in a desperate attempt at survival. Every Jumpers' not-so-secret weapon? Jetpacks! Strap in and engage the thrusters to dodge incoming hordes and maneuver around obstacles. Zip across lava pools, an icy tundra and rocky terrain while unloading firepower on unsuspecting pests below. Incorporate jetpack enhancements into Jumper builds with augments like additional damage and increased health reserves.

Exterminate enemy hives, slaying a variety of foes from plasma-spewing Bombarders to claw-snapping Crushers. Expert jumpers can opt into manual aiming for control amongst the chaos, while fresh recruits can get a leg up with auto-firing. Convert bug carcasses into currency, exchanging "goo" for weapons, utilities, and relics of varying rarity. Snag precious Amber to boost builds with permanent upgrades. Select the ideal Jumper for each swat at the swarm. Detonate explosive Tesla orbs with Runabout, discharge deadly poison clouds with Scout, or fry pests to a crisp with Bruiser's flamethrower. Each Jumper has distinct stats that impact speed, rate of fire, health, and other attributes. Experiment with different combos of power-ups and weapons to prolong survival.

