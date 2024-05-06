Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, blade, Blood Hunt, doctor strange, red band

Comparing The Missing Pages & Scenes Of Blood Hunt #1 Red Band

Comparing The Missing Pages and Scenes Of Blood Hunt #1 Red Band... and what they'll cost you on eBay if you are looking to catch up.

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt #1 Red Band features exclusive content and gory additions.

The Red Band edition includes extra story pages and sells for $1 more than the standard.

First printings of Blood Hunt Red Band #1 are fetching high prices on eBay.

The limited edition's success at retail hints at strong demand among collectors.

In his ComicsPRO Summit speech, Marvel President Dan Buckley talked about how Marvel was trying to support comic book retailers. "Another specific example are the Red Band versions of Blood Hunt. These versions will ONLY appear in print comic form for the foreseeable future, Mr. Gabriel forgot to mention this yesterday, to get these bloody takes, fans will need to pick up the comics in your stores."

Blood Hunt is the new Marvel summer event with the vampires loosed across a Dark Earth, and issues of the series are being printed in additional versions in polybags with added story pages and added gore. Oh and a dollar more on the price. This is what that seven bucks gets you for the first issue.

The Red Band version gets you a removed head, a hand in the mouth and guts strewn across the floor…

It has vampires swimming in blood rather than just rising from the river.

And then there are two extra pages detailing the shape of New York under assault.

As well as the assault from the Blood Coven on the Avengers. Following this assault on Black Panther…

…. it gets worse.

And then returns to the Avengers jumping out of there.

And then of course the final scene on the last page, revealing Blade as the power behind the new vampire throne…

Gets even more un-survivable in the Red Band version.

Well, the concept seems to have worked for Marvel. It topped the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, followed by the standard edition, and, in-store, sold 50% more, even at an extra dollar, than the standard version. Moreover it had sold out of stores and will be heading to a second printing fast. The first printings of Blood Hunt Red Band #1, still in its polybag, have been selling on eBay for up to $20, with the 1:25 variant with a Thor/EC Comics homage cover has been rising to over $125…

BLOOD HUNT RED BAND #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240596

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

THERE WILL BE (MORE) BLOOD! EXPANDED AND UNEXPURGATED – AND POLYBAGGED FOR YOUR PROTECTION – THE RED BAND EDITION OF BLOOD HUNT #1 CONTAINS ADDITIONAL PAGES OF UNEXPURGATED MATERIAL THAT ARE TOO EXPLICIT FOR THE REGULAR EDITION! Explicit ContentIn Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $6.99

