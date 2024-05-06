Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armed and Gelatinous

Armed and Gelatinous Released For PC & Consoles

Three Flip Studios released their latest game, Armed and Gelatinous, for PC and consoles, with Mega64 doing a special video for it.

Article Summary Armed and Gelatinous has launched on PC/Steam and consoles, by Three Flip Studios.

Mega64 collaboration features a special new promo video for the game.

The game involves gelatinous blobs that grow by absorbing weapons in battles.

Multiple game modes, customization options, and secret characters enhance play.

Indie game developer and publisher Three Flip Studios have released their latest game, Armed and Gelatinous, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles. The game has you playing as gelatinous blobs in which you'll absorb weapons and grow in firepower to become the ultimate weapon. Face off against other players in a series of mini-games and battles to see who is the best blob among you. We have a pair of videos for you here, including one from Mega64 fighting each other in the game, as it is available now.

Armed and Gelatinous

Unleash a jiggly zero-gravity barrage as one of four adorable space jellies in the hilarious home adaptation of the hit indie arcade game where the last blob blobbing wins. Snack on floating space tacos and super burritos to heal up quick! Dart around and latch onto weapon crates for explosive growth, becoming a bioweapon of mass destruction. Boss-sized blobs reign supreme with larger health bars while wielding an impressive arsenal of 16 unique weapons, including rocket launchers, blades, and lasers! Smaller blobs can dash donuts around the less nimble competition in hopes of landing a well-placed, fully-charged dash attack to topple them.

Throw down with up to four friends or family in multiple battle modes, including Stock, Deathmatch, and Combo King, or focus your inner ghee in the Blob Dojo, a limitless single-player sandbox mode to level up those dash skills. For a more peaceful galaxy, call a cease-fire and form up to compete in 2-v-2 sports modes, including football, soccer, and dodgeball, or chow down on tasty space tacos in the high-energy eat-em-up mode, Food Fight.

Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition encourages extensive game mode customization to make every party pop off. Go all out in a chaotic rockets-only match or sharpen those katanas and dash and slash to victory in a melee-only match. Need to fill a room? Add CPU competitors with five difficulty levels to practice and master the art of blob warfare. Be first to discover some unexpected crossover collabs with three secret characters from some truly beloved fandoms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!