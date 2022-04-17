Batman/Superman: World's Finest #2 Preview: Kryptonite Problems

In this preview of Batman/Superman World's Finest #2, Superman… MAY DIE!! Unless the Negative Man can save his ass… from the inside out! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #2

DC Comics

0222DC021

0222DC022 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #2 Tim Sale Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

The Man of Steel and the Dark Knight have arrived at the compound of Niles Caulder—the Chief in charge of that strange band of misfits known as the Doom Patrol—but all is not as it seems. While Batman works with Niles to cure Superman of his freakish transformations, a side mission to track a mysterious figure known as "the Demon" attracts the Dark Knight's attention…and moreover, it could have some connection to Superman's poisoning at the hands of Metallo! It's danger, intrigue, and the surprise appearance of Deadman in chapter two of World's Finest!

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

