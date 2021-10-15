Batman vs Bigby A Wolf In Gotham #2 Preview: Batcave Destroyed?!

The Batcave has been totally wrecked in this preview of Batman vs Bigby A Wolf in Gotham #2, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics… and it's all Alfred's fault! Maybe it's time for Batman to get rid of the old guy and bring in someone more capable to be his butler? Look, it's not personal. Just business. He'll understand. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN VS BIGBY A WOLF IN GOTHAM #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC087

0821DC088 – BATMAN VS BIGBY A WOLF IN GOTHAM #2 (OF 6) CVR B BRIAN LEVEL & JAY LEISTEN CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Brian Level, Jay Leisten (CA) Yanick Paquette

Taking down the big bad wolf is at the top of Batman's agenda, but the Dark Knight is the least of Bigby's concerns. He has the pulse of more sinister forces at work when he takes to the streets to track down a magical book that's gone missing from Fabletown!

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99

